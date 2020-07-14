Agit Kabayel vs Evgenios Lazaridis set for Magdeburg on Saturday

Agit Kabayel and Evgenios Lazaridis will enter the ring at the Seebuhne Elbauenprk in Magdeburg, Germany, to fight for the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Continental Heavyweight Championship this coming Saturday.

The fighters will fight for the black and gold belt in a very special card, as it will be the first time that a mass attendance event will take place in Europe since the pandemic break. The local authorities authorized a seating capacity of 1,000 people, which is a great advance in the reactivation of boxing and is great news for both the fans and the fighters.

Local organizers will have a great health protocol and will comply with all the rules to ensure a great event.

Kabayel, a 27-year-old Leverkusen native, is on the upswing of his career and this will be his first shot to a regional title that will put him on the world boxing map. He is undefeated in 19 bouts with 13 KOs.

His opponent is the 32-year-old Lazaridis, who has 16 wins, two setbacks and ten wins before the limit. He intends to surprise a younger and undefeated Kabayel in a battle that will be broadcasted by ESPN.

The WBA applauds the efforts of the promoters around the world and collaborates directly to reactivate boxing in a safe way to favor the athletes under these circumstances.