United States Pay-Per-View doubts over Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has a long way to go until the undisputed heavyweight title clash gets over the line. But there’s already confusion surrounding a possible United States Pay-Per-View.

The pair of champions, who both hail from the UK, have to come through two opponents unscathed before they land the big one.

Even if they do make it through, plus cut across a pile of red tape expected between both promoters and management teams, there may be a distinct lack of capital from the US side.

Despite Fury defeating and drawing with Deontay Wilder, ‘The Gypsy King is still not a massive draw stateside. He needs an American opponent. Therefore, trading blows with Joshua could be like a fart in the wind to boxing fans across the Atlantic.

This also means it could take some persuading by Hall of Famer and Fury’s US handler Bob Arum for ESPN to grant access to the PPV platform.

Fury vs Joshua will no doubt struggle to hit decent numbers anyway. ESPN may decide it’s best to televise Fury vs Joshua on the ESPN+ app.

Completely cut out the need to expect punters with little interest in the contest to fork out fifty dollars or more.

To make things even more complicated, Joshua fights on DAZN. This fairly-new streaming service is yet to fully take off in the United States.

The coronavirus outbreak recently disintegrated a blueprint for DAZN to expand onto UK shores.

It was planned that Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders would launch DAZN UK. A move to give Sky Sports more competition alongside their rivalry with BT Sport.

But saying that – DAZN UK would have no bearing on the fact that Sky and BT would one hundred percent share the UK PPV rights to Fury vs Joshua.

Whether DAZN USA would even allow Joshua to fight on ESPN Pay-Per-View, if the Fury fight was approved, is up for debate. DAZN themselves don’t have a paid outlet.

In the end, it could be easier for both Matchroom USA and Top Rank to pitch the idea of streaming any future unification onto both apps. This would maximize any sign-ups with minimal cost to the consumer.

It makes sense, if not making as many cents.

Furthermore, there’s a long way to go, yet.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

PAY-PER-VIEW Broadcast rights

USA

ESPN

DAZN

UK

BT SPORT

(Box Ofice)

SKY SPORTS

(Box Office)

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay