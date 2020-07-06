US Heavyweight makes venue manipulation accusations on PEDS, injury

📸 Mikey Williams

Former world heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings believes he may have been on the wrong side of something fishy on more than one occasion.

As Performance Enhancing Drugs reared their ugly head in boxing again, Jennings took to his social media to air his thoughts.

Jennings, who took on Wladimir Klitschko for the top division crown at Madison Square Garden in 2015, says a current New York venue was a notorious hot spot.

“Luiz Ortiz was allegedly on PEDs (I’m gonna say allegedly cus he got away with it) when we fought,” said Jennings.

“That’s why the fight was at Turning Stone (in Verona, New York). Because that venue isn’t strict when it comes to manipulating regulations.

“The most credible source possible spilled the beans. FACT!”

On another incident from the same arena, Jennings added: “When I fought at Turning Stone for the second time, it was something up with (Oscar) Rivas test results.

“I don’t know if it was his eye issue or they were hiding something. But the fight had to be at Turning Stone because they were the only venue that’ll let whatever the issue was slide!”

Talk of the 200 pounds plus division having widespread use of PEDs and other kinds of underhand dealings has been ongoing for many years.

HEAVYWEIGHT PROBLEMS

Just last week, Jennings’ fellow heavyweight Jarrell Miller was flagged for the fifth banned substance of his career.

Initially revealing he’d take whatever punishment came at him, Miller has since changed his stance. ‘Big Baby’ has now denied knowingly ingesting anything untoward.

Talk of a lifetime ban has been dismissed by the undefeated puncher, who has vowed to fight any attempts to push him out of the sport.







As for Jennings, the 35-year-old is expected to fight again once a suitable offer hits the table following two defeats in 2019.

Losses to Rivas, followed by Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Joe Joyce in the UK, have pushed two-time world title-challenging plans out the window – for now.

Furthermore, ‘By-By’ needs a couple of wins to get himself back into contention, having now lost four of 28 bouts as a pro.

