Deontay Wilder ‘head injury was not caused by glove or fist’, claims brother

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has a dent in his head that could not have been caused by a glove, according to his brother and cruiserweight fighter Marsellos.

Firstly, in an Instagram post from Marsellos’ account, @wilderworld2 made serious and bizarre accusations against Tyson Fury in a recent story.

In it, Wilder calls tests ‘an autopsy’ (for which Deontay would have to be dead first) and alludes to the former WBC heavyweight champion having problems in his entourage.

Marsellos claims a doctor has diagnosed Deontay Wilder with a trauma ailment which wasn’t from a fist. The statement reopens a debate raged on social media videos for the last few months.

“You know it’s crazy when you great they got to do everything that’s underneath real to figure out how to stop you,” said Wilder.

“The most wicked s— about is people on your own team will do anything for the hate. Money will help them opps (opponents) take you down.

“It was discovered by doctors that my brother has a dent in the side of his head. This is due to a blunt object struck against his head from his last fight.

“No glove or fist was able to cause the damage, according to the autopsy (tests).”

Adding that Wilder would not be avoiding the contracted third fight with Fury, Marsellos concluded: “My daddy once told me if you pull a gun out on someone, you better kill them. Because if you don’t, they are going to come back and kill you.

“The king is about to rise again. We coming for blood.”







CUNNINGHAM

Fury has always refuted any notion of loaded or floppy gloves in the past, even as former world champion and ex-opponent Steve Cunningham backed the conspiracies.

Cunningham even released a video on social media demonstrating what went down.

“Who throws a hook like this. Slapping a hook? – Nobody. Nobody is taught to slap a hook like that,” Cunningham said. “Why is Tyson Fury throwing a hook like this? – Especially at that level of boxing.

“Tyson Fury is literally pulling down (his glove) at some point in the fight. He’s letting his hand slip down, down to where the knuckles are not protected by any padding.

“Now you see he’s landing, in the video footage and pictures, he’s landing the shot on the chin with this (exposed) part of the glove, where there’s no padding.

“What does he get out of that? – He basically gets skin (from the face) on bone (from the knuckles) – to an extent. Just this thin layer of leather,” added ‘USS’.

Cornerman Jorge Capetillo, who has worked with Fury since his time fighting stateside, told WBN there was absolutely nothing untoward going on.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Wilde and Fury are due to go at it in a trilogy clash before February 2021. The contest is due to end the saga once and for all.

But what Fury’s US and UK promoters in Bob Arum and Frank Warren will make of this speculation rearing its head again is anyone’s guess.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay