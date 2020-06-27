World Champ fires back at Oscar De La Hoya for ‘talking smack’ comments

PBC / Esther Lin

Jermell Charlo wasted no time giving Oscar De La Hoya his response after the Golden Boy promoter accused the world champ of ‘talking smack’.

The pair, who parted ways when Al Haymon began his own Premier Boxing Champions company, have had disagreements of late.

Charlo was unhappy as what De La Hoya said, which wasn’t a glowing reference of their time together.

Oscar told Cynthia Conte: “We brought Canelo up from scratch, we brought Ryan Garcia from scratch.

“We promoted Deontay Wilder and got him to his first world title. (Jermell) Charlo, who was talking smack.

“He doesn’t know that when you left us, or they (PBC) took you from us, yeah you were getting paid one hundred thousand dollars. But for fighting eight rounds, ten rounds and you weren’t even the world champion.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A clearly irate Charlo immediately aired his views on the matter.

“If y’all believe that s—, you a fool,” he said. “(In) 2012 I KO’d Chris Chatman in a 10 round fight who was 15-1 at the time. Thank you, PBC for saving us Black Fighters.

“Back then I can tell how much value Oscar De La Hoya had for us. We ran in the category of ‘let’s build them up to tear down. But little did he know I was a conscious fighter, ready to prove my worth.

“The risk was greater than the reward. His excuse is he had 100 fighters.”

The WBC middleweight title-holder continued: “Ain’t no bouncing back when you still doing the same thing to the current black fighters.

“You go ask any of them how they fell. They’ll feel they biting the hand that’s giving bird seed but. Little do they know somebody willing to help them grow!

“Ain’t No B—- over here. Can’t nobody take me. I’m not you! I seen better for my career and was conscious enough. To dip so I can provide for my family.

“So many quiet black fighters suffering now and suffered during the time GBP was up. Imma (sic) speak on it.

“I work for me. Dude don’t fuck with (us). He might do business but when it comes to his heart it ain’t pure.

“You know I didn’t give a f—. I took what I could. When I fought Demetrius Hopkins (33-1) the nephew to Oscar’s business partner on June 6, 2013. What were my chances?.

“Odds were against me. I felt some type of way then. I was 20-0 and 23yrs old but still made less than 100k.”

Charlo then spoke about the time Golden Boy initially refused to sign his twin brother, who became a world champion in his own right.

let me tell y’all something that motivated me when I was with @OscarDeLaHoya, @GoldenBoyBoxing They never signed my twin brother and I always wanted to be promoted by the same company along side of my twin. I was told the more i win the bigger his chances of getting signed.. ✊🏾 — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) June 26, 2020

“Let me tell y’all something that motivated me when I was with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Boxing.

“They never signed my twin brother. I always wanted to be promoted by the same company alongside my twin. I was told the more I win, the bigger his chances of getting signed.

“They still never signed him. But he hopped on a few of the undercards because of me. It wasn’t enough.

“But just imagine what I dealt with personally when it comes to how my twin felt. It was only right I get the f— out of that s—. We had like almost 8-9 fight difference,” he concluded.







OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Those words surely won’t go down well with De La Hoya. It’s not the first time a fighter has taken to social media in order to berate the legend.

Two of his own stars of the moment, Canelo and Ryan Garcia, have both put grievances out in the open in the last year alone.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay