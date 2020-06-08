Evander Holyfield rated higher than Mike Tyson ‘beat Lennox Lewis twice?’

World Boxing News

Evander Holyfield has a better legacy and C.V. than Mike Tyson and may have beaten Lennox Lewis twice, according to the current WBC interim heavyweight champion from Great Britain.

Dillian Whyte, who is in line to challenge for the green and gold belt, made the comments in a recent and yet-to-be-released interview.

Speaking on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ via Sirius XM, the 32-year-old stated ‘The Real Deal’ could argue that he bettered Lewis on both occasions.

Strong words from Whyte, when the general consensus is the opposite in favor of Lewis. ‘The Pugilist Specialist’ was robbed in the first meeting before winning much more convincingly in the second.

But when addressing the return of Tyson or Holyfield in their 50’s, Whyte was having none-of-it.

“I think Mike just needs to chill. Evander Holyfield looks even worse, he looks slow,” stated ‘The Body Snatcher’. “Them guys have had hard fights, they fought real heavyweight fights.

“I think Evander Holyfield should be higher up than Mike Tyson in history. Holyfield fought everyone. He fought Lennox Lewis Mike Tyson.

“He fought Michael Moore and he fought Riddick Bowe. Plus, he also fought George Foreman.

“Mike Tyson didn’t even fight all those guys Mike. He only fought Lennox Lewis and he lost to Lennox Lewis.

“I believe in Evander Holyfield, there is a case in saying that he won both fights against Lennox Lewis,” added Whyte.







LENNOX LEWIS VICTORIES

There’s sure to be an argument stirred up by the Briton’s comments as Lewis is much-revered in his home country.

Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight ruler back in the early 2000s, is noted as potentially a top ten of all time.

Holyfield secured his place in history as the only man to clean out both the cruiserweight and top divisions. But in those two bouts with Holyfield, the American legend didn’t win either.

