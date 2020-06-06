British heavyweight, WBC interim champion threatens to whup Mike Tyson

Phil Jay

British heavyweight and current WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte has opened the door to a fight with former undisputed ruler Mike Tyson.

Whyte, 32, had initially stated Tyson had no business getting back in the ring at 53 years old. Now, as Tyson’s comeback intensifies, Whyte would consider giving ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ and ‘a***-whooping’.

Asked by ‘The AK and Barak Show’ on Sirius XM how influential Mike Tyson was on his career and what he’d do if a bonafide offer to face him came his way, Whyte said: “It’s easy for me to sit here and say I wouldn’t be interested in a fight with him, But of course, I would take the fight,” he pointed out in a yet-to-be-released interview handed to World Boxing News.

Whyte went on: “I would whoop his a*** to say that I beat Mike Tyson. I don’t care if he’s 200 years old!”

Pushed during the interview on how he could say that after stating Tyson and Evander Holyfield shouldn’t fighting at their age but now he’s knocking Mike Tyson out, Whyte replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I’m just saying. I’m trying to get the bread!”

Furthermore, in an article released by WBN on Friday, Whyte had commented on the WBC President’s announcement that Tyson could be ranked by the organization if serious about a comeback.

MIKE TYSON WBC RANKED

He said: “I wouldn’t be shocked if he gives my mandatory to Mike Tyson, to be honest. But that’s silly.

“Someone like that should not be encouraging a living legend like Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield to come back to the ring. These guys are old.

“They may be in shape and they may look strong in 15 or 20 seconds to one-minute videos of them training.

“But when you going to go fight no young man for 12 x 3 min rounds standing in the ring. Like dude, your fifty!







“You haven’t lived the best life. You have abused your body and you have abused your mind. This ain’t no joke. These guys can die in the ring.

“Mauricio shouldn’t be encouraging it. He’s a living legend. So pass your knowledge onto younger guys. Don’t come back. Forget it and just relax,” he added.

