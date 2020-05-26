‘New Mike Tyson’ praises the real thing, ‘he looks dangerous, phenomenal

WBN Staff

A British heavyweight knockout artist dubbed ‘The New Mike Tyson’ has backed the man himself for a comeback at the ripe old age of 53.

Daniel Dubois, who has been bulldozing his way through the top division ranks, praised ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ as he prepares for a return.

An exhibition against the likes of Evander Holyfield or a big UFC name has been touted for Tyson. Dubois is just glad Mike Tyson is back on the scene in some capacity due to his name.

Approaching his mid-50’s, Tyson has posted several videos looking in tremendous condition for his advanced years.

The young English contender, who has been likened to Tyson, is in awe of the American.

“He’s looking tremendous,” said Dubois. “He’s looking in tremendous shape, isn’t he?

“The speed on the man. He looks so dangerous. Is he coming back? – It looks like he could come back.

“It shows you what a fighter he was. He looks phenomenal. It would be amazing if he was around in his prime today.

“It would be interesting,” he added.

"The speed on the man. It shows you what a fighter he was!" 🔥 Daniel Dubois says it would be amazing to see a Prime Mike Tyson against today's heavyweight elite 👀 pic.twitter.com/10JSOoegkS — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 21, 2020

MIKE TYSON COMEBACK

As Tyson looks into eight-figure offers from several avenues, Dubois is still hoping a date in July for his European title bout is workable.

‘DDD’ is set to face fellow-unbeaten Joe Joyce for the blue strap as he aims to secure ‘every belt’ on offer en route to the summit.

Dubois vs Joyce was originally scheduled for April before being pushed back to July. Promoter Frank Warren is awaiting further news from the British Boxing Board of Control before confirming anything.







When the clash was first announced, Warren couldn’t wait for the first bell to ring.

“It is a fight that needed to be made to see which man is ready to challenge the elite at the top end of the division and which one will reset and go again.

“This is one both men could easily have avoided and navigated a less perilous route to the top. But they want to get it on and give the fans what they want to see.

“When that first bell rings and it will be edge-of-seat stuff right from the off,” said the Hall of Famer.