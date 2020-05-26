‘He beat no HOF’er!’ – Fans want Deontay Wilder vs Mike Tyson exhibition

WBN Staff

Deontay Wilder’s famous rant over Mike Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair continues.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only ever faced two opponents worthy of all-time great status when he fought them. Both of whom, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, defeated Tyson.

A couple of years ago, when the video first aired, Wilder was on top of the world. Fast forward to this day and the American has been knocked off his perch.

Tyson Fury is now the number one heavyweight in the world as Wilder seeks to regain his title in a trilogy bout.

As Tyson himself prepares for a return at 53, fans speculating whether Deontay Wilder could be an exhibition opponent.

Fans on social media are now calling for a shoot-out between the pair over three or four rounds.

It’s highly doubtful – but hasn’t stopped the memories of Wilder’s argument coming flooding back, proving his beef runs deep.

“Folks, half of y’all motherf****** don’t know your history. When it comes to the sport of boxing, let’s face it. you do not know your history,” said Wilder in the video WBN saved at the time.

“You do not know your facts. You don’t know s***. All you know is what you hear. Go back and do your facts. Go back and do your history.

“We love Mike Tyson, of course, We love ‘em all. Do you know what I’m saying? I love ‘em all. We love ‘em all. They did a great job. But go back and look up your facts.

“If you go back, and I want somebody to answer this question for me, how many Hall of Fame fighters did Mike Tyson actually fight?”

In the Q & A, some said six, and others said three. Wilder asked them to ‘name them’. Dismissing Michael Spinks’ credentials and stating Larry Holmes was over the hill when Tyson crushed him, Wilder then agreed with one reply.

“Thank you. Only two. Holyfield beat him twice and Lennox beat him. Only two. So what the f*** y’all talking about?

“Now you go back and do your f***ing history! – Everybody else was f***ing scared, they wasn’t no Hall of Famers!

“Only two. Only two! – Do your f***ing facts when you come to me.”

DEONTAY WILDER vs MIKE TYSON

In a later interview, Tyson responded to Deontay Wilder saying he could beat him.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ spoke to BT Sport when saying: “I don’t know (how the fight would have gone down).

“I love the fact that he thinks that (he could beat me). Because that’s the way I would think as well.







“He’s supposed to think that way. He is (was) the heavyweight champion of the world. That’s something very special.”

Wilder is hopeful of getting back in the ring by the end of the year. Tyson, on the other hand, has been inundated with huge offers.

Tyson remains big business in the ring, even in his 50’s. Therefore, anyone currently in their prime would be a massive attraction.