World Boxing Council ‘will rank’ Mike Tyson, 53, alongside Deontay Wilder

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has insisted Mike Tyson will be rated by the organization alongside the likes of Deontay Wilder at the age of 53.

Should Tyson ask for the WBC to position him during his comeback, Sulaiman has vowed to look at ‘Iron’ Mike’s return favorably.

Tyson is a special case, indeed. And despite ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ only looking to compete in an exhibition, Sulaiman would have no hesitation in adhering to any request.

“He could knock out anyone with one punch – at any time – so, of course, we will support him,” Sulaiman told Stats Perform.

MIKE TYSON

“I don’t like to speculate. This is a topic we are all entertained by. An exhibition is one thing; if he comes back he has to be licensed and has to go through a thorough process.

“I’m not going to kill the dream. I’m going to be very supportive of Mike Tyson. He deserves it. If the dream is to say ‘I will be ranked,’ I am saying yes, we will rank him.

“Every world champion has a provision that he can come back, like Sugar Ray (Leonard), who was inactive. But Tyson’s case is different, he’s been away many years.

“But I am in full support of Mike Tyson. I believe this will bring entertainment and he’s doing it for charity. He wants to serve the world at this difficult moment,” he added.

At present, former green and gold belt holder Wilder is rated at number one. If begs the question, where would Tyson be ranked?

WBN recently posted their WBC Top 40 Heavyweights for May 2020. It’s likely Tyson would be placed inside the Top 15 due to the voluntary positions.

Tyson holds a previous record of being the youngest heavyweight title-holder of all time and a one-time undisputed king. Therefore, putting Mike Tyson anywhere but alongside the top contenders seems pointless.







HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (March 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Dillian Whyte

1/ Deontay Wilder (US)

2/ Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

6/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7/ Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

9/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10/ Michael Hunter (US)

11/ Joe Joyce (GB)

12/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

13/ Charles Martin (US)

14/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15/ Agit Kabayel (Germany)