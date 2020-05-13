Deontay Wilder labeled ‘a shown up bully’, young Brit DDD ‘beats him now’

WBN Staff

Deontay Wilder is taking a considerable Brit-bashing in the UK media as promoter Frank Warren continues to tout his young heavyweight for a fight.

Labeled ‘The New Mike Tyson’ in some quarters, Daniel Dubois is on the warpath. Warren is hoping to pitch the undefeated puncher in with Wilder despite only having 14 bouts.

Dubois and Wilder both have massive scraps ahead of them in the near future that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

But Warren doesn’t want to wait too long. He wants Dubois in with Wilder once Joe Joyce is out of the way in a British title contest.

Wilder then attempts to regain the WBC championship when he meets Daniel’s stablemate, Tyson Fury, for the third time, which should take place after the Dubois vs Joyce mouthwatering domestic dust-up.

But talk of Dubois facing Wilder has sparked a hot debate in boxing after Hall of Fame promoter Warren suggested he would welcome the fight.

Leading London trainer Alan Smith, who is wowed by DDD, said: “I think he beats Wilder now. Wilder is a bully who was shown up by Tyson Fury.”

Fury beat up and stopped Wilder in seven rounds on February 22nd. But plenty of those who witnessed the fight saw something wrong with Wilder.

DEONTAY WILDER NOT 100%

Prior to the fight, Wilder had already said he was only 50% for the first contest, which ended in a draw, though.

“In that first fight, I was probably 50% or less coming into that fight. I didn’t fight like I normally fight,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I did that I don’t normally do.

“Especially when I look back at that fight. Me and Jay can pinpoint so much, like look man, I don’t even do that.

“Why did I did that? Why did I do this? I know why I did it but I don’t know why I did it.

“It’s just one of those things that you know why you did it because moving forward holding my guard high swinging with no hope. Just doing certain things because in this fight I felt like I had the opportunity at that moment in time for me.

“That was the date for me, for the heavyweight division in America to be put on notice.”

Will we see a 100% Wilder in the third fight – who knows?