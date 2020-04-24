Bad Intentions: George Foreman had 81 fights, wanted 81 knockouts

World Boxing News

Boxing legend George Foreman had admitted he never tried to go the distance one time in his career after participating in 81 professional bouts.

The two-time heavyweight champion, who enjoyed two separate runs in the sport, was known for his shuddering and concussive power.

Foreman was addressing his intentions in the ring in an interview with Jenna Jay for OTR and said he always wanted an early ending – no matter what.

“It’s funny because I get into a boxing ring and every time, every round I’d try to knock guys out,” Foreman told On The Ropes Radio. “If a guy would escape me for twelve rounds, he deserved it in the first place.

“I never went out to win a decision, never. Some guys go out and figure they’re going to go twelve rounds with George and that’s their victory. But I would always pursue a knockout. That’s all I was after.

“If I go twelve rounds and they gave it to the other guy, I never complained because that’s not what I was trying to do, get a decision. I was trying to knock them out. So I’m comfortable with that.

“I didn’t get the victory, but I went home. They asked me after the fight, they said, ‘George, you were robbed!’ I said where I came from in Houston, Texas, you don’t scream you were robbed when you still got $4 or $5 in your pocket.”







COLLEGE

He continued: “Boxing was about, and I’ll never forget, getting that the title was the part to prove my integrity.

“But I really came back for the million dollars and I ended up with a million and won more. I don’t have anything now because I got ten kids. They have gone to college.

“You think you’re rich? You educate ten kids. Man, that’s a parking meter. You look up and they’ll say, ‘Look, Dad, I got a degree!’ and you look and say, ‘I got a barrel wrapped around me and all my clothes are gone’,” Foreman chuckled.

Only 12 bouts went the distance when Foreman was involved and he was only halted once himself – against the great Muhammad Ali.

The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ will forever go down as one of the most memorable nights in boxing – although a painful one for ‘Big George’.

