UFC 249 blow: Ringside physicians recommend all events are called off

There’s been a further blow to Dana White’s UFC 249 plans as the disease caused by coronavirus – COVID-19 continues to grip the planet.

As deaths around the world rise day-by-day, White has confirmed his intent to stage an event that fundamentally breaks social distancing rules.

Never-the-less, this hasn’t stopped a private island and Pay-Per-View status being booked for a show planned without fans.

In a move that puts UFC 249 in jeopardy, The Association of Ringside Physicians has removed any involvement from all combat sports.

“We have been actively following the recommendations of the CDC as well as other professional medical societies concerned with the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus,” said the ARP.

“Sporting events across the world have been cancelled in response to the increased risk of infection. Plus transmission by participants, fans, officials, and support staff.

“It is our recommendation that all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice. This includes any and all events. Regardless of the number of people involved.

“Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection. The transmission of COVID-19.

“In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout. We do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system.

“We continue to monitor this ever-evolving situation. Our thoughts continue to be with those who have been and will be affected by this disease.

"Our organization remains steadfast in our mission: to serve, protect, and educate all involved in combative sports."







CRISIS

Speaking about his intent to stage his latest PPV regardless of the current crisis, White had told Frank Warren: “Let’s start figuring out how we beat (coronavirus). How do we get back to normal and live our normal lives again?

“I’m not going to be afraid to be the first guy to jump straight out and getting s— together again. Start putting on fights. Putting on sporting events that you can watch on TV or pay-per-view.

“Guys should be playing baseball right now. Okay, don’t have any fans. Limit the number of people who are around the court. Make sure these guys are healthy and good to play.

“Something’s gonna kill us. I’m probably going to have a heart attack. If the coronavirus is gonna kill me, get the coronavirus! Something’s gonna f—— gonna get us eventually.”

Not a view many agree with.