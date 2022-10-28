Jake Paul, Anderson Silva team up to fight Dana White and the UFC

Jake Paul finally got MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva to agree to wager the result of their must-see eight-round cruiserweight match on Saturday, October 29 in a Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) event live on SHOWTIME PPV® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) just outside of Phoenix.

During the final press conference on Thursday, Paul said that if Silva wins, he would face Silva in a kick-boxing match – a competition that would put Paul at a severe disadvantage.

Paul said if he wins, he and Silva would create together a united fighter’s association to help UFC and all MMA fighters get better pay and healthcare.

“You become the interim president and we unite,” Paul said.

“Deal!” Silva responded, as the two rose from their seats on the dais and shook hands in the middle of the stage as fans applauded.

The blockbuster event between the two generational talents – Paul is the YouTube personality-turned boxer who rode into Wednesday’s media workout on horseback while Silva is the famed MMA legend with UFC records and accolades on his resume – has resonated with fans.

Paul-Silva is already the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports.

JAKE PAUL

“For sure I have more pressure on my shoulders. Just being the ‘A’ side, and the amount of sh– I talk I think the entire MMA community is waiting for me to lose. They want me to lose. I just have so many more big ideas and plans in this sport and I just plan on being here forever. This is the start of that, and the pressure is on.

“I’m the young guy and he’s really, really good and has more experience. He has the weight, the height, the reach so all the odds are stacked against me. He’s very fast, very technical, very rangy, good defense, good movement. I’ll have to be perfect on Saturday night. I know I’m capable of doing that but I’m ready for war. Skill aside, it might come down to who wants it more and I believe that’s me.

“When you get into the ring you have to be ruthless, savage, be willing to do whatever it takes during the darkest moments in the ring. You have to be a killer or you will be killed, so that’s where the problem child comes in. I’m a problem for anyone that’s in the ring with me. I can put you out at any time. I’m a different person. I don’t care about consequences when I’m in the alter ego and I come alive when I enter the ring. It’s not Jake. It’s someone else that I tap into.

“Logan was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ Now you think I’m going to win.”

ANDERSON SILVA

“When you fight in combat sports you have to be a little crazy. I’m a little crazy, too. This is not for everyone. Everyone here are special guys and for sure everyone here is a little crazy.

“This is a competition and I’m training hard to make a great show for everyone. This fight is very special to me. I try to do my best because I love fighting and I love my job and now I’m free to do everything I like to do.

“I don’t believe this affects my legacy, in my journey in combat sports. I try to do my best to give something to the new generation. Jake and I are bringing two big generations together and people think this will affect my legacy or affect Jake’s legacy, but I don’t believe that because it’s about passion and love.

“Everyone always asks, ‘Are you sure you want to face Jake Paul? He’s beating a lot of guys in the UFC.’ I say, ‘Yeah, I think I’m ready for that. He’s younger than me but I’m a superhero.’”