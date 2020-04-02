Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr. continue lengthy feud in lockdown

World Boxing News

Brit rivals Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr. found time to continue their long-running feud as the coronavirus lockdown keeps boxers out of the ring.

The pair, who met back in November 2011 as Saunders took a wafer-thin decision, have been at each other’s throats as rumors of a rematch persist.

Now, as Saunders is berated from all angles due to a domestic violence video, Eubank Jr. has waded in with his views.

“So Billy Joe Saunders, a woman beating, COVID-19 hoaxing, drug-abusing, police impersonating Moron,” said Eubank Jr. “Oh yeah paid a vulnerable woman to punch an innocent man in the face as well.

“How many more chances is this idiot going to get before his license is taken away for a good amount of time?

“As fighters at the top, we have the kids looking up to us, copying what we do inside and outside of the ring. Having Billy Joe Saunders as a representative of boxing is an injustice to all women suffering in abusive relationships and to the kids who look to learn from us as ambassadors.”

Responding, Saunders simply tweeted back a shush emoji accompanied by a photo of his victory.

FLORIDA

Eubank Jr. has been working with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. during the quarantine period, keeping sharp ahead of an expected return before the end of the year.

The pair are working together at the home gym of Jones on the East Coast of the United States.

“My lockdown/quarantine is being spent at @RealRoyJonesJr private farm and gym in Pensacola, Florida. I’m using this time to work on my craft and add new dimensions to my game,” pointed out the Brighton man.







Also, Eubank Jr. found time to give his followers some sound tips whilst everyone has major time on their hands.

“My only advice during this time is work on YOU! Never again in our lifetimes will there be this much time without distractions to work on.

“Think about, read, write, draw, plan, paint, study, invent, cook or practice everything that you’ve always wanted to but never had the time.”

Saunders, on the other hand, has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control and is awaiting news of a hearing to get his license back.