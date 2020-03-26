WATCH: Viral dancing Joseph Parker as you’ve never seen him before

World Boxing News

Joseph Parker decided to entertain the masses during quarantine life with a hilarious dance parody from the hit movie ‘Love Actually’ this week.

Channeling his inner Hugh Grant, Parker took on the role of The Prime Minister and gained massive responses from viewers.

At the time of this article, Parker’s routine had been viewed almost 250,000 times.

Parker stated: “To everyone at Home and around the World, keep your families safe…..and remember to have FUN!”

The likes of Billy Dib, Sonny Bill Williams, Sergio Mora, Enzo Maccarinelli and Matthew Macklin gave Parker a thumbs up.

As many chuckled back to Parker, the former heavyweight champion tried to reply back to as many as possible.

Nailing the moves, Parker was only halted in the video by his wife and children at the end.

To everyone at Home and around the World, keep your families safe…..and remember to have FUN! 😁🙏🏼 #LoveActually 🎥 : #KerryRussellTV pic.twitter.com/CjYVjzbuTm — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) March 26, 2020

Actor Grant, who famously thought he’d ruin the scene once he read it in the script of the 2003 Christmas smash hit, commented later about the undertaking of filming.

“I thought, That’s going to be excruciating. It has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid,” Grant said in Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen.







“I certainly dreaded filming it and (writer-director) Richard (Curtis) kept saying as the weeks went by…he said, ‘Don’t you think we better rehearse the dancing scene?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, yeah, I gotta learn some lines. You know, my ankle hurts today.’ So, it was never rehearsed.

“Then on the day—I mean, imagine, you know, you’re a grumpy 40-year-old Englishman. It’s 7 o’clock in the morning. You’re stone-cold sober and it’s, ‘OK, Hugh, if you’d like to freak out now…’ It was absolute hell.”

NORMAL LIFE

At times like this, Parker’s efforts were much appreciated by everyone as boxing fans, like a vast portion of people around the world, crave a normal life again.

It could be few more months of social distancing to come, but if Parker has more up his sleeve, we’d all welcome it with open arms.

Well done Joe!