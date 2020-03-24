Kubrat Pulev tells Anthony Joshua: No problem, let’s fight without fans

World Boxing News

Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev is happy to battle Anthony Joshua this summer without any spectators inside Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium.

The veteran, who is the IBF mandatory challenger, says the fight could take place and solely focus on the Pay-Per-View element.

As things stand, coronavirus is set to scrap a scheduled date of June 20, with July 25th said to be a back-up.

Despite a new July date in place, there are still no guarantees from the UK Government that the event can take place then.

Therefore, Pulev believes the fighters should just get it on without any fans being allowed to watch the collision live.

“I’m ready for June 20 or July 25. Whenever they say,” Pulev told bTV channel after initially stating his belief that the fight was ‘off for months’.

“You see what the situation is (with coronavirus), the whole world must certainly adjust to it.

“There’s no problem to be (fight Joshua) without spectators. Everyone would be at home. They can pay per view, so I don’t see any problem, financially.”

Pulev then seemingly changed his tune towards the end, by stating: “The show could be lost a bit without fans but it can still happen.

“After all, it’s a world championship, which must take place.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already ruled out any such occasion without paying customers present.

The Matchroom boss remains hopeful there won’t be too much disruption to his lucrative forthcoming schedule.

A timeline of anywhere between July and December has been predicted by some involved in the sport, with the former the obvious target.

Hearn has several big events lined up and had originally planned to have three PPV shows in just seven weeks.

Joshua vs Pulev would be joined by Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora.







The clash, when it finally takes place, will be Joshua’s first defense since regaining the titles.

AJ (23-1, 21 KOs) recaptured his belts and position as the Unified Heavyweight World Champion with a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

A fight that saw the Heavyweight World Titles contested for the very first time in the Middle East.

It will also represent the Londoner’s first fight on UK soil in nearly two years. The last time, Joshua defended his crowns with a devastating seventh-round knockout of Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

The former Finchley ABC man will be aiming to deal with Pulev in style to set up an Undisputed showdown against new WBC Champion and fellow Brit Tyson Fury down the line.