Anthony Joshua secures date with destiny against dangerous Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua’s date with destiny is finally on as the British star prepares to end a year off against Kubrat Pulev.

The world’s unified heavyweight champion will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO World Titles against the mandatory challenger.

Joshua vs. Pulev takes place at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 12. Sky Sports Box Office will broadcast the event live in the UK.

DAZN will stream in all of its nine markets, including the U.S. Matchroom Boxing will promote the show in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports and Entertainment.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) recaptured his belts and position as a four-belt ruler with a masterful unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz vs. Joshua II proved to be some historical night in December 2019. The triumph saw the heavyweight titles contested for the very first time in the Middle East.

December 12 will be ‘AJ’s’ first fight on UK soil in over two years since he defended his crowns with a devastating seventh-round knockout of Russia’s Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

The former Finchley ABC man will be aiming to deal with Pulev in style to set up an Undisputed showdown against WBC Champion and fellow Brit Tyson Fury in 2021.







ANTHONY JOSHUA vs. KUBRAT PULEV

Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), the IBF’s No.1-ranked Heavyweight Mandatory Challenger, gets his second shot at world honors. This new chance comes following his defeat to modern legend Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

The reverse remains the only loss of his 29-fight professional career.

Since then, he has won six fights in a row. They include victories over Derek Chisora and an IBF Eliminator win over Hughie Fury in 2018.

The Bulgarian superstar was due to challenge Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October 2017 but had to withdraw through an injury.

He will now get his opportunity to ruin the champion’s plans to face Fury in an all-British blockbuster showdown in the future.

DAZN is currently available in the U.S. Plus Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.

