‘Arrogant Anthony Joshua didn’t believe I was injured’ – says Kubrat Pulev

Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev has recalled when his original battle with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was called off back in 2017.

Pulev was due to face Joshua at the Millenium Stadium only to pull out through injury. Carlos Takam took his place and was stopped late by AJ.

It’s taken another three years for the veteran to finally get his opportunity and Pulev just can’t wait to get confirmation.

“I stopped training because I was injured. he didn’t believe me, he was a little bit arrogant,” said Pulev in an interview via the Betway Insider blog. ‘if I was Pulev I could box with this injury’, but it’s not so easy.

“God showed us it’s not good to speak too much. That’s why he is now injured with his leg. I wait patiently and when he is ready and healthy, we can fight.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA NO FANS

Asked about facing Joshua with no fans present, Pulev added: “For him, it will be a little bit different without his fans but this is a very manly sport.

“We can fight with the public or without the public, it does not matter. But maybe he needs the public.

“He is a very good boxer for sure, a world champion… and he has had a lot of good fights. But I see a lot of problems in his style and his boxing.

“I think I can use every small opening and I can beat him. But I do think he has a problem with psychology.

“I think the fight has the same ending as with Andy Ruiz. And I know that I will surprise the whole world with this fight.







“I will show boxing fans across the world that Joshua will go down because we will be bringing war.”

Joshua regularly fights in front of sell-out capacity arenas with up to 80,000 in attendance. Pulev may now see this as an advantage to him, judging by his words.

We will all find out when the first bell goes for a fight that is still yet to be fully confirmed.

