Steve Cunningham asks, ‘where’s Tyson Fury bobbling glove explanation?’

Continuing his assault on the delicate Tyson Fury glove situation, former opponent Steve Cunningham continues to make his feelings known.

The American, who famously dropped Fury in their 2013 meeting, has been relentless since altering his initial view on things.

At first, Cunningham thought the criticism of Fury was a smear campaign until he actually took notice of the video clips.

Now, Cunningham firmly believes Fury did something wrong in his draw with Deontay Wilder back in December 2018.

Taking to social media, just a while after releasing a video explanation, Cunningham asked once again why nobody from Fury’s camp is willing to comment.

‘USS’ stated: “No ones still given a logical reasonable believable explanation for a fighters glove to move like this in a fight.

“It’s not a flick jab. It’s a bobbling glove. Until this is explained, I stand my ground.”

He continued: “And still, even in #coronavirus lockdown, no one’s given a logical explanation for his left glove flopping like a balloon in the wind.

“TIL THIS DAY” ..they always deflect to a flick jab.”

Previously, Cunningham had outlined his view whilst demonstrating on a heavy bag in his gym.

“Who throws a hook like this. Slapping a hook? – Nobody. Nobody is taught to slap a hook like that,” Cunningham stressed.

“Why is Tyson Fury throwing a hook like this? – Especially at that level of boxing.

“Tyson Fury is literally pulling down (his glove) at some point in the fight. He’s letting his hand slip down, down to where the knuckles are not protected by any padding.

“Now you see he’s landing, in the video footage and pictures, he’s landing the shot on the chin with this (exposed) part of the glove, where there’s no padding.

“What does he get out of that? – He basically gets skin (from the face) on bone (from the knuckles) – to an extent. Just this thin layer of leather.”







TYSON FURY – ALL ANGLES

After becoming friendly with Fury in the wake of mutual respect from their Madison Square Garden fight, Cunningham will certainly have severed any ties with the Briton on this form.

Still, to address what may have been going on with his attire, Fury is seemingly getting it from all angles as a portion of the UK media continues to hound him.

A UKAD and British Boxing Board of Control investigation is reportedly ongoing after accusations regarding wrongdoing over a 2015 drug test.