Deontay Wilder KO record compared to Mike Tyson, George Foreman

Phil Jay

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has proven time and again his ability to rendered his opponents helpless in the ring and is finally getting the recognition he deserves at the top level.

Once ridiculed as the top division puncher who continually fought also-ran foes, Wilder has since earned respect simply by smashing fighters to bits.

Similarly to Mike Tyson and George Foreman in the modern era, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has become one of the most feared punchers in the sport of boxing.

Wilder’s 41 knockouts from 43 bouts (95% KO) are a product of ferocious strength in one seismic shock to the system, something not even Tyson or Foreman used in abundance.

Noted as the biggest hitters of all time, Tyson and Foreman used more than a solitary blow to get the job done on several occasions. That’s where Wilder differs.

When talked about in circles pre and post-fight, Wilder is the only heavyweight champion in history that’s mentioned as a largely non-boxer. He doesn’t use any ring generalship or noted skillset to put any points on the board. Wilder simply doesn’t think he needs to.

Wilder’s real talent is setting traps in order to get off that bolt of lightning which ends the contest stone dead.

Weirdly, Wilder’s skill, or lack of it in certain arguments, doesn’t even become a factor anymore. The American simply has 36 minutes to catch you once.

This is an unprecedented situation. An amazing one when you consider the build and size of Wilder. He’s effectively a cruiserweight. But possesses an unearthed dynamite in abundance.

TYSON

Tyson, whose KO ratio was 75% due to suffering two losses later in his career when fighting too long, was certainly able to generate similar force to Wilder when detonating his blows.

The difference was, Tyson was a seasoned boxer. He learned his craft from great boxing teacher Gus D’Amato.

‘Iron’ Mike could take you out to the body or head. The New Yorker used combinations to scary effect against any opponent in his prime.

Wilder, on the other hand, is not noted for going downstairs at all when it comes to those highlight-reel KO’s we all watch again and again.

Head-hunting is constant. Something no other fighter has ever been able to withstand. Every single opponent has tasted the canvas.







FOREMAN

For ‘Big’ George, his sheer size was the intimidation factor. Despite possessing quality which ultimately led him to an Olympic gold medal, Foreman could also walk you down. He could pound on you until he broke you.

Thudding shots that shook fighters down to their bones were a regular feature. Included in devastating wins over legends Joe Frazier and Ken Norton, which rocked the division to its core.

Saying that – with George, there was never really that sense that one shot would do the job immediately. Hence Frazier and Norton getting up several times.

But at 83% from 81 contests, it’s no wonder George is held in such high regard. And yet another reason why he was able to become the oldest top division champion of all time at 45.

As they say, power is the last thing to go from a puncher.

If this truly is the case, Wilder could be knocking people out with a single punch when he’s 50 years old.