Conor Benn undergoes BEARD TRANSPLANT at The British Hair Clinic

British boxing star and undefeated Matchroom contender Conor Benn is currently undergoing a beard transplant, The British Hair Clinic has revealed.

The 23 year-old has had trouble gaining the full beard effect he desires and begun treatment in November.

A video on YouTube is currently shedding light on the procedure, which the BHC has moved to explain.

“Boxing’s WBA welterweight continental champion Conor Benn contacted The British Hair Clinic because he couldn’t grow a full beard.” they stated. “He wanted help to feel complete and be the ‘Real Man’, as he mentions.

“We recommend FUE treatment and will keep you updated on his results.”

Benn is currently 16-0 as a pro and has been in dominant form in the second half of 2019.

A world title run could be on the cards for ‘The Destroyer’ as Benn continues to climb the ratings whilst honing his craft.

Famous father Nigel recently called off a comeback attempt after suffering an injury in training.

At the time, Conor spoke exclusively to World Boxing News.

“My dad has torn muscles in his shoulders, so the fight won’t happen November 23rd,” Conor exclusively told World Boxing News when asked about the current situation.







Nigel added: “With a heavy heart, I am sad to say I had to make the hard decision today to hang up my boxing gloves.

“I’d like to thank you all for supporting me throughout my career but the time is up for me.

“I thank you all for giving me an unbelievable career. God bless you all.”

FOOTSOLDIER

Whilst enjoying some recent time off, Benn portrayed his dad in the Brit flick ‘Rise of the Footsoldier 4’. Benn re-enacted the infamous bout between Nigel and Gerald McCellan in the 1990’s

The movie was released earlier this year.

