EXCLUSIVE: Peter Manfredo Jr. responds to Sergio Mora on trilogy fight

Phil Jay

📸 CES Boxing

Peter Manfredo Jr. has responded to WBN’s recent article with former world champion and DAZN analyst Sergio Mora this week.

The ex-IBO champion, who returns from a three-year absence next week, read WBN’s exclusive with Mora on the possibility of a third fight.

Mora edged out Manfredo controversially in their last meeting in October 2005, five months on from claiming The Contender crown in a decisive points win.

In many eyes, the score is even. Despite Mora concentrating on his career behind the microphone, ‘The Latin Snake’ said he was up for dusting off his gloves for a trilogy.

“I’ve known Peter since 1998 when we fought in the amateurs. I’ve always respected him,” Mora exclusively told World Boxing News.

“When I saw him on the contender I always knew he was going to be the one to beat. “I beat him. I know the rematch was a lot closer and many thought he won.

“You always hear fighters saying they’re gone and then they come back that’s the reason why I’ve never officially retired because I don’t want to be one of those hypocrites.

“I’ve never nailed the nail in the coffin because I always leave myself some sort of opening but that opening is damn near closed.

“If I’m going to come back, then it’ll be a calculated risk. It ain’t going to be a young guy. It ain’t going to be a world champion obviously, not a top.10 guy. So yeah, why not?

“If they come back with Manfredo in a farewell fight where both of us will retire and can settle our differences. Plus make good money doing it, then hey, I’m open to it.”

For his part, Manfredo has moved to give the green to any advances from Mora in setting up a rubber match.

“I have nothing but the most respect for Sergio Mora,” Manfredo exclusively told World Boxing News. “We’ve known each other for many years, and after the Contender series, I feel like we’ve become closer. I consider him more like a brother figure.

“But look, as far as the fights we had – the Contender finale, he definitely got me on that one,” he admitted. “Six months later at the Staples Center, I feel like I evened the score. Obviously the judges didn’t see it that way.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. He won when it counted. He won the actual Contender, the million dollars. The title of Contender Champion.

“Then he went on and had an amazing career, beating Vernon Forrest for a WBC world title. God bless him and his family!

“I’m reading (on World Boxing News) he wants to complete a trilogy! I’m always open to that. I would love to settle the debate.

“If you didn’t know, I’m making my little comeback on November 23rd. After that, who knows?”







COMEBACK

Asked about Mora’s comments on Manfredo’s reasoning for a return to action, ‘The Pride of Providence’ replied: “Listen, everyone has there opinions on why I shouldn’t fight anymore, but fighters fight.

“I believe fighters are born, not made. I’m not only a fighter in the ring. I’m a fighter in life. I fight every day.

“I wake up at 3:30 in the morning and get ready to go to my Construction jobs. I’ll work all day to provide for my family. If you ask me, that’s a fighter right there.

“Someone that gets up every day and does whatever he has to do to make a living for his family is a real man!”

Will they get it on again, potentially 15 years on from the second bout? – Watch this space to find out.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay