Mora sees Mosley as a step to greatness

Former WBC Light-Middleweight Champion Sergio Mora is confident that adding a win over the four-time world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley on Saturday can catapult him amongst the worlds pound for pound best.

“The Latin Snake” sees the 39 year-old Mosley as “a legend” and wants to show the world that he also has what it takes to mix it with the worlds elite.

29 year-old Mora came to the public’s attention in 2005 by winning NBC’s boxing tournament “The Contender” and has since gone on to lift the WBC Title by beating Vernon Forrest in 2008.

Mora lost the title in the rematch three months later but after 18 months out of the ring knocked out Calvin Green in seven rounds in April to set up the chance against Mosley.

Mosley has had mixed fortunes himself lately, losing two of his last five fights, the latest one against Floyd Mayweather in May, but is still confident he has a few more years left at the top.

Shane is fighting at 154lbs for the eighth time having won four lost two and had one no-contest at the weight but did lift the undisputed title in 2003 by beating Oscar De La Hoya on points.

That reign was short lived after two defeats to Ronald “Winky” Wright in the following fights and at 39, many people are doubting that “Sugar” can get back to his glory days of the early to mid 2000’s.