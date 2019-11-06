Why Wladimir Klitschko will only consider a world title run for early 2022

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Wladimir Klitschko has zero interest in returning to boxing at the moment but wants to seal a world title fight for early 2022.

The reason is pretty clear from Klitschko; he aims to be an all-time record-breaker and compete for a world title pushing past his mid-forties.

Eyeing George Foreman’s exceptional record of being the oldest world champion in history, Klitschko hopes to overhaul the legend.

This means a potential three-fight plan, offered by DAZN in late 2018 and again in 2019, could come to fruition by 2021.

Klitschko would have to shake off the ring rust before beating someone in the top ten. The Ukrainian would then be ready for whoever holds the gold.

Outlining his ambitions in a recent interview, Klitschko remains happily retired. Like many before him, ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ harbors a burning desire to break new ground.

“I still got it. Can I fight? Yes. Right now I keep my options open,” the three-time world champion told Business Insider.

“There is going to be no comeback to come back and to break a jaw. It’s a comeback to break a record.”

Enlightening on that record, Klitschko confirmed it would be Foreman’s.

“Is it appealing? I would say yeah, it’s pretty cool. George Foreman did it. He was 45 I believe when he became champion, and it’s a pretty cool statement.

“Will I come back just to come back in sport, no. No interest. But to break the record? Extravaganza,” he added.

Klitschko is already in the history books for claiming a version of the top division crown on a trio of occasions.

The 43 year-old joined a select band including Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and the great Muhammad Ali.

In order to achieve his feat, Klitschko has to hit form by February 2022 and will be one month away from his 46th birthday.

Foreman was 45 years, nine months and 26 days old when he defeated Michael Moorer on November 5th, 1994.

Despite the appreciation of his career extending since he walked away, Klitschko can never get used to being held in such high regard.







NOT OVER

But judging by his final comments, Klitschko doesn’t feel like his career is completely over just yet.

“Since I officially became a legend, it’s a funny feeling,” he said. “(But) I’m too young to be a legend, that’s the kind of feeling I have.

“Being a legend seemed to me to be someone else, not me. Much older, not me. Then eventually, boom. But it was a nice experience.”

On enjoying the wealth he amassed during a stellar time in the sport, Klitschko concluded: “Money is important, but what is more important at the end of the day is the memories that you collect, experiences that you’ve made.

“I’ve been in boxing for 27 years, almost three decades of my life. The world is bigger, life is short, there is more to experience.”