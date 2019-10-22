Andy Ruiz Jr. remains at mind-boggling odds to repeat Anthony Joshua win

World Boxing News

Current heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. remains a firm underdog to prevail despite looking in fantastic shape for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz became Mexico’s first ever world heavyweight champion last June when he dropped Joshua four teams on his way to a famous victory at Madison Square Garden.

Bookmakers have crunched the numbers since photos of Ruiz’s weight loss emerged, but just like those at Casino Promotions, the odds of winning remain good for gamblers.

At prices close to 3/1 against, there could be money to be made on the 30 year-old. The evidence is all there that Ruiz can hurt AJ, so anyone with the cojones to bet big could be laughing all the way to the bank.

Joshua has been quite muted in the build-up and is obviously concentrating fully on regaining his position at the top of the sport. Another loss would freeze the Briton out of the top division picture.

Four would titles are at stake, and if Ruiz cements his place, an undisputed unification with Deontay Wilder lies in wait.

Wilder initially wanted Joshua for himself, but Ruiz blew those chances firmly out of the water.

Whatever happens, organizers are sure the clash will be the highlight of the year.

“After a lot of chatter and bluster over the summer. Two things are very clear to me right now: Ruiz-Joshua II is the most-anticipated fight of the year and we’re building towards the best year-end schedule that the sport has seen in some time.

“It will be a full season of premium-quality matchups. Fight season on DAZN,” said Joseph Markowski, EVP DAZN for North America.

“We launched in the U.S. last September. In the course of one year, we have reshaped the boxing landscape by focusing on our mission statement. To bring the best schedule of fights to fans at an affordable price point.

“The DAZN year-end calendar has it all. Champion vs. champion unification matchups like Prograis vs. Taylor and Inoue vs. Donaire. Plus the world’s biggest fighters in championship bouts. And of course, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.”