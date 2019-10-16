Man named, charged with ‘GBH less than murder’ in James Ali Bashir case

World Boxing News

A man has been charged following the brutal assault on former Wladimir Klitschko trainer James Ali Bashir in Flint, Michigan.

Police investigators made the announcement on Wednesday, 12 days on from the incident on October 4.

Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin were due to weigh-in ahead of a world title clash on October 5. Habazin’s coach was subsequently punched to the ground before the scaling took place.

It’s believed a disagreement before both fighters took to the stage was the cause of the action.

Following a thorough investigation, Artis Mack has now been charged with ‘assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder’.

The 28 year-old stands accused of blindsiding Ali Bashir, who at 68 is forty years Mack’s senior.

Prosecutor David Leyton revealed Mack was followed by police and arrested once convinced he was the culprit.

“The officer followed Mack into a nearby neighborhood and an arrest was made,” Leyton said in a statement.

Mack is scheduled to appear at Flint’s 67th District Court.







AWARD

Meanwhile, Shields – who has condemned the act against Bashir, has been Women’s Sports Foundation’s Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Speaking on Bashir last week, Shields said: “I wanted to apologize about everything that happened and prevented me from fighting.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again, I can not control anyone but me.

“For those who know me, they know how serious I take boxing and my career. Just want to let those worried about my state of mind know that I am ok.

“I hate all that has happened. Praying for a speedy recovery for coach Ali. Wish the whole Habazin team well.”

The winner will be named on Wednesday evening in New York City.