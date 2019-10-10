James Ali Bashir assault investigation ongoing, Team Shields in the clear

World Boxing News

The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission has stated no arrests have been made regarding the James Ali Bashir assault and no sanctions will be placed on Claressa Shields moving forward.

Shields was about to weigh-in for a world title clash with Ivana Habazin on Thursday when all hell broke loose.

‘T-Rex’ and Habazin’s trainer were involved in a heated debate as Shields practiced her scaling. Moments later, Bashir was horrifically assaulted.

Knocked unconscious momentarily, Bashir was rushed to hospital with significant facial injuries.

It’s since been revealed that Bashir suffered bleeding on the brain.

Initial fingers were pointed as Shields’ brother by Flint media, although this information is yet to be corroborated.

Shields’ sibling was present, but it’s not clear whether he was involved or even classed as a ‘team member’.

As of now, no-one involved in Shields’ preparation for the weigh-in is under scrutiny.

Re: the investigation of the alleged assault during the @Claressashields v @IvanaHabazin weigh-in. The investigation is ongoing. There is no warrant request from @FlintPoliceDept When we receive a complete investigation we will review it and make a decision re: charges. — Prosecutor David Leyton (@dsleyton) October 10, 2019

“At this point in time, there will be no sanctions or other punitive recourse as the assailant was a member of the ‘public at large’ and not a member of a fighter’s team,” Jeff Styers, the MUCC chairman told MLive-The Flint Journal.

“This case is being handled by law enforcement and the commission does not have jurisdiction.

“Like any incident, if we are presented with further information that would warrant a complaint, the commission will act accordingly.”

Previously, Styers had released a statement on the matter.

“It is unfortunate that an incident such as this took place at the weigh-in of a championship fight. There is no room in our sport for acts such as this.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Bashir for a quick and full recovery which is our chief concern right now.”







SHIELDS

Speaking out via social media, Shields has been left devastated by the situation. Recently, she reached out to Bashir before reports of his recall to hospital over the bleeding.

“I had a chance to talk to coach Bashir Ali today,” she said on October 8th. “He know I had nothing to do with what happened.

“I let him know I’m sorry about everything. He said the same and he let it be known he wasn’t upset with me.

“I’m glad we had a chance to talk and pray he has a speedy recovery.”

Opponent Habazin asked for prayers.

“Yesterday, my coach James Ali Bashir was called by Detroit hospital’s personnel and told that he needs to go to the nearest hospital ASAP because he has bleeding in his brain!

“I feel very bad because of all this thing what happened. My prayers are with him!”