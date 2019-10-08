SHOCKER: James Ali Bashir ‘rushed back to hospital’ with brain bleed

World Boxing News

Former Wladimir Klitschko coach James Ali Bashir has a bleed on the brain, women’s world title challenger Ivana Habazin has confirmed.

Habazin was due to challenge Claressa Shields for the unified championship on Saturday night. The fight was called off during fight week.

Prior to the weight, trainer Bashir was involved in an argument with a Shields team member. Soon after, Bashir was shockingly assaulted.

Knocked unconscious momentarily, Bashir suffered horrific bleeding to his mouth and facial swelling.

On Tuesday, Habazin revealed Bashir had now been diagnosed with an Intracerebral hemorrhage.

“Yesterday, my coach James Ali Bashir was called by Detroit hospital’s personnel. He was told that he needs to go to the nearest hospital ASAP because he has bleeding in his brain!

“I feel very bad because of all this thing what happend. My prayers are with him,” said Habazin.

Kronk boxing representative, manager and journalist Sylvana Ambrosanio, who hold close ties to Bashir, added: “My brother, legendary #boxing trainer James Ali Bashir has been rushed back to the hospital due to bleeding in his brain.

“Prayers are needed immediately for him!!! This is a nightmare. 🙁 #boxing community he needs all prayers and healing!”

Claressa Shields spoke out about the incident over the weekend in an interview with local media source abc12.com regarding the incident.

“I don’t condone any kind of violence outside the ring. I signed up for boxing to do the boxing inside the ring. Anything outside the ring, I don’t really get involved in, and I don’t anybody associated with me to be involved in,” Shields said, who says the assaulter was not from her camp.

“I didn’t want to wait until the end of my career to do anything. In the midst of my career, while everything is up and great, I wanted to bring some of that hope and happiness back here to Flint.







“I wanted to uplift the city with everything we’re going through. It’s a huge disappointment,” she added.

In the same report, abc12.com made claims that Shields’ brother was responsible for the attack.

Furthermore, Flint Police are yet to make any official statement on the investigation or moved to clarify any arrests made.