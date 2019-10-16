Errol Spence leads the Best Pound for Pound US fighters (October 2019)

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

World Boxing News takes a look at the current Pound for Pound stars from the United States of America for October 2019. Errol Spence leads the way.

According to the WBN P4P Top 50, which has been in circulation since 2010, only two US boxers are currently rated in the top ten.

Seven of those ten are currently based stateside.

Below is a list of the Top Ten rated fighters:

TOP TEN US FIGHTERS (OCT 2019)

1/ Errol Spence Jr. (P4P #3)

Recovering from a car wreck which Spence was lucky to survive, the welterweight star is likely to be out of action until at least the summer of 2020.

A recent win over Shawn Porter in what was a Fight of the Year contender, pushed Spence above divisional rival Terence Crawford.

2/ Terence Crawford (P4p #7)

‘Bud’ announced his next bout as a mandatory against ‘Mean Machine’ Egidijus Kavaliauskas after failing to land any of the big fish at 147 pounds.

On the wrong side of the fence which holds all the aces, Crawford is with Top Rank. All the major players in his division are with Al Haymon.

Despite this fact, Crawford’s form in becoming undisputed at super-lightweight and then defeating Amir Khan, stand him in good stead.

3/ Mikey Garcia (P4P #11)

Of Mexican-American heritage, Garcia remains rated highly despite a loss to Spence last time out. The general consensus is Garcia had no business moving up to welterweight so soon after a lightweight run.

Settling back for a lengthy spell at 140 pounds should be the order of the day for Garcia, who is a multi-weight world champion.

4/ Deontay Wilder (P4P #14)

The WBC heavyweight champion is set for his tenth defense of the title on November 23 and fully deserves his place on recent form.

5/ Shawn Porter (P4P #17)

Losing to Spence brought no shame for Porter, but rather enhanced his reputation. The clash could have gone either way and proved Porter is a world-class operator with tactics to match.

6/ Jose Ramirez (P4P #18)

The Californian is now unified at 140 pounds after a demolition job on previously undefeated Maurice Hooker.







7/ Leo Santa Cruz (P4p #20)

Santa Cruz has seemingly been around for an age despite only being 31. The Mexican-born technician can become a four-weight world title holder on November 23.

8/ Gervonta Davis (P4P #23)

Largely predicted to be the second coming of Floyd Mayweather, Davis is still in a transitional phase of reaching the very top.

9/ Gary Russell Jr. (P4P #26)

Russell has reigned at featherweight since 2015, making four defenses during that time. Russell’s only loss came to pound for pound number one Vasyl Lomachenko.

10/ Danny Jacobs (P4P #27)

A two-time middleweight ruler, Jacobs is widely regarded as one of the best around at 160 pounds. Jacobs now seems ready to move up to 168.

