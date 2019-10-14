Chisora: ‘Spider-Man Peter’ Parker bitched out, Price will go TIMBER!

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Derek Chisora has recovered from initial and subsequent disappointment surrounding his clash with Joseph Parker after a double whammy.

Firstly, Chisora hit the roof at a public press conference when realising his clash with Parker wouldn’t be the main event on October 26.

‘WAR’ kicked off on promoter Eddie Hearn. Chisora demanded more money to go through with the co-feature contest.

Fast forward just a couple of weeks, and Parker was ruled out due to the effects of a spider bite.

Once again raging over the situation, Chisora was eventually pitted against David Price in a battle of the last two heavyweights trained by David Coldwell.

Chisora is now focused on the takes at hand in twelve days’ time. The Finchley man is promising a knockout win.

“David Price has stepped up. I’m ready for whatever he brings,” said Chisora.

“If he thinks I’m just going to stand there and be a punch bag like Dave Allen he is in for a shock.

“This is north versus south. In my hometown, I write the rules.

“Saturday 26th October get ready to scream TIMBER!”

In a parting shot at Parker, who could conceivably fight the winner, Chisora added: “It didn’t matter who got in the ring with me on October 26th I’m ready for WAR.

“Parker b*tched out. It’s like he thinks he is Peter Parker not Joseph Parker with his Spider-Man excuses. It’s cool, let him do his thing.”







O2 ARENA

October 26 features a headlining encounter between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor at The O2.

The super lightweight pair will bid to claim the Ali Trophy in the World Boxing Super Series Final.

Also on the card, Ricky Burns and Lee Selby participate in what could turn out to be an unsanctioned world title eliminator.

The lightweight bout may well see the victor take on a world champion in 2020.

Lawrence Okolie versus Yves Ngabu and Conor Benn vs Laszlo Toth rounds off the main portion of the Sky Sports Box Office event.