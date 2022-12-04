Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating

Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.

The whole event was an autopilot affair after Fury did similar to Chisora eight years ago. Back then, the pair got booed out of the arena.

This time around, “The Gypsy King” retained his WBC world heavyweight title with a thundering display against a stubborn and incredibly brave Chisora.

Derek Chisora punished

Chisora was saved from further punishment after taking at least six rounds too much in the highly one-sided contest.

In the aftermath, Fury went nose to nose with Oleksandr Usyk on the ring apron as Chisora cut a dejected and defeated figure.

The pair were later joined by Joe Joyce and are the two opponents Fury could face in the coming year.

Fury insisted Joyce would get his shot if Usyk does not unify early next year. Hopefully, both fights can be made in 2023.

However, Chisora needs to retire. Something Fury pleaded with him to do in the post-fight press conference.

“I know where Derek is coming from right now. I can’t speak for any other man, and I can’t make decisions for anybody.

“Derek will make his own decisions because he’s a legend of this game. In British boxing, he’s like a folk hero. For me, I’d love to see him retire.

“Who wouldn’t tune in for Derek’s fights? People love him; he is always entertaining and gives his all.

“He is a good fighting man for sure, and he has been around for so long.”

Go to the hospital

Fans and fellow boxers wanted more than just a hanging up of the gloves during Fury’s celebrations. Many told Chisora to get to the ER and get checked out.

Charlie Edwards said: “I hope Chisora goes to the hospital and gets the full check over. He took some serious punishment there.”

Another comment added: “Dereck Chisora needs to go straight to the hospital. His face does not look good at all.”

A third stated: “This isn’t good. He’s taken far too many shots. Get Chisora to the hospital straight after this man. What’s the point?”

On the fight itself, one pointed out: “This is the type of fight where in a couple of hours you hear Chisora has been taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain. It needs to be stopped.”

Another concluded: “He doesn’t need to put the bloke in hospital. Fury was in complete control, winning every round.

“Chisora had nothing left in the tank. His corner should have stopped it.”

Let’s hope Derek Chisora walks away from the sport and still has all his faculties left after a pointless exercise.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, Follow WBN: on Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.