Derek Chisora soaks privates in shaving cream for explicit website

British heavyweight Derek Chisora is preparing for his third loss to Tyson Fury by joining a website famous for explicit videos.

Posting a video of his private parts doused in shaving cream, “Del Boy” announced he’d be giving fans more than an eyeful in the future.

Derek Chisora

However, Chisora did clarify that it won’t involve a mature nature.

“I’m not going to be showing you d*** pictures on Only Fans!

“I’m going to be showing you how I am preparing for this fight against Tyson Fury behind the scenes content. I have lots to say,” he explained.

That’s despite asking people to sign up based on the shaving cream photo previously. He’ll be doing well if he gets 50 sign-ups at £9.99 a pop.

Fury vs Chisora

In other news, Fury vs Chisora is still not a sell-out despite securing a football stadium in the winter.

Frank Warren and Queensberry have been working hard to get fans to buy tickets for the WBC Heavyweight Championship fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.

WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion defends his titles against long-standing rival Chisora live on BT Box Office in the UK and Ireland and ESPN+ in the USA. The fight is also broadcast across numerous other territories.

They hope a full house of more than 60,000 fans will be in attendance. However, as WBN reported numerous times, many thousands of tickets remain available and on resale sites.

The event will be Fury’s third defense of his WBC belt at the brand-new home of Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Chisora fight

A podcast interview with Fury revealed all about how fans feel about the fight.

“Derek Chisora is a legend, but he’s not good enough to fight you anymore,” said True Geordie.

“Is that was this about the payday for Chisora, and is this sorting you out an old mate a little bit?

“People are interested because you are great, and I don’t dispute that for a second, Tyson. But I’m just saying he’s lost fifty percent of his last fifteen fights.

“I never said he [Chisora] can’t fight, though. I am saying that he shouldn’t be getting a world title fight with his record right now.

“There is a potential for people in boxing to get badly hurt if they are mismatched. I think this is a mismatch.”

We agree, Geordie. At thirty bucks a pop, it’s a tough sell for the usually enthusiastic UK fans.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.