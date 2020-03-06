Tyson Fury domination sees Deontay Wilder as big underdog for trilogy

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder sees himself made the huge underdog for a heavyweight title contest which that most now believe he cannot win against Tyson Fury.

Such was Fury’s domination on February 22nd in Las Vegas, bookmakers are already writing the American off for the trilogy.

Odds of 7/2 on see Fury a heavily-fancied favorite, whilst Wilder is at worst 11/4 for the victory.

So is Wilder really that much of an outsider? – His punch power would suggest not, but Wilder did give himself an uphill battle to convince people otherwise.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ either had an underlying problem or simply got the weight and tactics completely wrong on the night at the MGM Grand.

Dates in July are being bandied around after Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum exclusively told World Boxing News of their intentions recently.

“One hundred percent Fury vs Wilder III will be in America,” Arum told WBN. “MGM has been very good to us and the fight did extraordinarily well.

“It had a gate of close to $17 million dollars. They are already talking about raising the prices so that the gate would be over $20 million.

“Not to mention, there’s a great appetite for it. We sold every ticket and they were scalping tickets for the fight in the street. So yeah. why wouldn’t we do it again?”

“(The fight will take place) Sometime in the summer. But not at the end (of the summer). Maybe some time, as contracts provide, in the middle of July.”

Talk of Fury veering off to face Joshua has quickly subsided as ‘The Gypsy King’ knows he can make a massive amount of money stateside.

Pay-Per-View sales of around 1.2m were stated when Arum spoke to WBN. This is despite some claiming numbers were around 850,000.

This means raised prices could see Fury vs Wilder III break the gate receipts records and net over $100 million at the box office.







WARREN

Frank Warren, Fury’s UK handler, had only one thing on his mind – even before the second fight took place.

“Due to the mandatory double-header he has in front of him there is little point in dragging the name Anthony Joshua into the argument before or after the February 22 showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“Suffice to say, if Tyson does what we think he is going to do to Wilder, we would like to draft Joshua into the equation before the end of the year.

“It would mean the top heavies being a bit more active this year, but that is no bad thing, especially for the public.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has since explained to WBN that Fury vs Wilder III is not a mandated fight. It’s simply contracted between the two teams.

This means Fury could conceivably face who he wants next but knows to do another job on Wilder would be the best way to finish the argument.