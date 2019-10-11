Jermall Charlo vs Dennis Hogan confirmed for December 7 on Showtime

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, December 7, undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo will defend his title against highly-ranked contender Dennis Hogan .

The bout is live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on-sale Monday, October 14 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.comand barclayscenter.com.

Tickets also can be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center, starting Tuesday, October 15 at 12 p.m. ET. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

More information on the event will be announced in the coming days.