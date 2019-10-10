WBC debate Wilder vs Whyte, Canelo vs GGG III and Spence vs Crawford for May 2020

World Boxing News

World Boxing Council chiefs have asked fans to vote for a potential offering featuring some of the world’s best fighters in May 2020.

Taking to social media, the WBC picked out three super-clashes. Any of them would light up any arena for Cinco de Mayo weekend next year.

Slating a May 5th date, any encounter would actually take place on Saturday the 2nd of May.

Contests at heavyweight, middleweight and welterweight were chosen.

The WBC is now debating whether to order either of the following bouts:

DEONTAY WILDER vs DILLIAN WHYTE

Wilder is currently preparing for his tenth defense of the WBC heavyweight crown against Luis Ortiz. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is then scheduled to battle Tyson Fury in a February 22nd rematch.

It seems a hypothetical question for the WBC to even ask about a potential Whyte collision in May. Fury seems nailed on to happen again before then.

Should the Fury return fall apart, Wilder vs Whyte would almost certainly be ordered. But is also dependent on the challenger being cleared of a failed drug test.

Whyte has been the number one with the WBC for almost two years.

CANELO vs GENNADIY GOLOVKIN III

Canelo has long denied he’ll ever face Golovkin again. But with the WBC giving him Franchise Champion status, it seems they could push for Golovkin III.

This is despite Jermall Charlo now being recognized as the title holder at 160 pounds.

Sergey Kovalev is next up for Canelo on November 2nd. There’s also no guarantee Canelo will ever campaign at the middleweight limit again.

Golovkin was recently involved in a slugfest with Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Many believe his performance will entice Canelo for a third meeting.

If you could choose the main fight for May 5, which one would it be and why? If you want another fight, tell us which one!#WBC #ConquerEverything #Boxing pic.twitter.com/mDKGRjxezU — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) October 9, 2019

ERROL SPENCE vs TERENCE CRAWFORD

The new unified WBC and IBF ruler since his brilliant win over Shawn Porter, Errol Spence is firmly in the driving seat in the division.

At present, Spence wants Manny Pacquiao. If that ceases to happen, it’s likely a rematch with Porter or a battle with Danny Garcia would be next.

Premier Boxing Champions’ Al Haymon and Top Rank’s Bob Arum seem miles away from any deal between the pair at the moment.







SUMMARY

In conclusion, any of these battles would be a great addition to the Las Vegas calendar for next spring.

Wilder vs Whyte would put an end to two years of frustration, whilst Canelo vs GGG III completes a pleasing trilogy saga.

Regarding Spence vs Crawford, that Pound for Pound fight has the potential to be one for the ages.

Furthermore, it may well be the standout fight from the trio, as of this moment.