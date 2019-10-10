Tyson Fury WWE injury would see Deontay Wilder rematch off until 2021

World Boxing News

WWE

Any injury suffered by Tyson Fury during his current World Wrestling Entertainment run would see a clash with Deontay Wilder off until 2021, at least.

Fury is enjoying a grudge match with Brawn Strowman in Vince McMahon’s company, which is set to culminate in a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Gypsy King’ is still nursing a cut from his battle with Otto Wallin in September. But that’s not the only worry.

WWE is notoriously tough on the body. If Fury isn’t careful, a broken bone or muscle pull would scupper his February rematch with Wilder.

Should the worst happen, World Boxing Council chiefs would be certain to order a mandatory for ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Dillian Whyte, if cleared of any wrongdoing over a failed drug test, is already being pushed by the WBC for May 2020.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was named on a social media three-bout shortlist for Cinco de Mayo.

This means Fury would have no chance of being involved with his American rival until at least the fall of next year.

But add to that the fact Wilder has announced his plan for the coming twelve months and Fury would be off the menu until 2021.

Wilder wants to face Andy Ruiz Jr. should the Mexican defeat Anthony Joshua on December 7.

A fight handler of both, Al Haymon is keen on putting together.







RISKY

Frank Warren, co-promoter of Fury with Bob Arum, has admitted his concern.

“His profile gets bigger every time and he’s doing us promoters a real favor by going on WWE. But truthfully, I don’t like the risk of his cut opening up,” Warren told Metro.

“Tyson’s a law unto himself. It’s risky though, no doubt about that. In an ideal world, I’d prefer he didn’t do it. But it’s all about the bigger picture for him. He’s a natural wrestling star.”

“I’m still awaiting the call from Tyson to tell me he’s finished with this WWE stuff.”

On Fury’s appearances on Smackdown and Raw, Warren added: “Tyson loves it. That brawl clip doing the rounds on social media has something like four million views.”