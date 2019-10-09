Derek Chisora – Fighter’s Five: WAR reveals Mike Tyson fight desire

World Boxing News

📸 Ian Walton

Derek Chisora would have loved a shot at a prime Mike Tyson back in the day in order to fully test the American’s power.

‘WAR’ revealed his desire to fight the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ as he continues preparation to fight this month.

Ahead of his clash with David Price on October 26 in London, Chisora also names his all-time favorite fighter as Ricky Hatton in JD Sports ‘Fighter’s Five’.

Hatton was named by the former world title challenger in a chat with JD Sports.

Chisora appeared in buoyant mood after the news this week that Price has stepped in to replace the ill Joseph Parker for his heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena later this month.

The Zimbabwean-born British boxer also answered questions on his all-time favourite fantasy match-up, and which historical fighter he’d love to take to the ring with.







Who is your favourite fighter of all time?

Favourite fighter of all time? David Haye. No, I’m joking, start again! My favourite fighter of all time, what got me into boxing, I say Ricky Hatton.

What’s your favourite fight you’ve ever watched?

Diego Corrales v Jose Luis Castillo – one of those ones.

What is your all-time fantasy fight?

Mayweather vs Muhannad Ali

Which fighter in history would you love to fight?

I would like to test, to feel his power, Mike Tyson.

Who is the current pound-for-pound number one?

I have to go with Tyson Fury, man, because when he was on his form and before he got slapped off the rails, I think he’d become the pound-for-pound straight away, if there were no mess-ups.

Chisora faces Price in a double-header alongside the World Boxing Super Series final.

Regis Prograis battles Josh Taylor for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.