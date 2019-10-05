WBC launch Shields vs Habazin investigation / Charlie Edwards vacates

Ringside

World Boxing Council chiefs are to launch an investigation into events that led to Claressa Shields vs Ivan Habazin being called off.

The Showtime contest was called off after the weigh-in, following a brutal assault on Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir.

Shields is yet to comment on the situation which saw her homecoming dream fall apart.

The WBC made the following comment:

With regards to the situation that occurred during the weigh-in ceremony previous to the fight, that has been cancelled, between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin for the WBC Super Welter Vacant Title:

The WBC strongly condemns any act of violence in any event related to our sport. Especially the horrible attack which took place in an official activity surrounding this event.

The WBC is certain that the corresponding authorities will apply the full extent to the law to this regrettable incident.

The WBC will monitor the investigation and resolution of the case. We will then determine if an actionable WBC violation of any WBC Rule, Regulation or Code of Ethics took place.

EDWARDS

In further WBC news, flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (15-1-0-1 NC, 6 KOs) has decided to vacate his title after reporting that it is too difficult to him continue marking the weight (50,802 kilos – 112 pounds)

In his most recent fight on September 1, Edwards retained his championship in a match that was declared a “No Contest.”

It was against WBC # 1, Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez (14- 1-0-1 NC, 11 KOs), at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Edwards was crowned by defeating Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales, in December last year. He then made the first defense of his crown by defeating Spanish Angel Moreno by unanimous decision.

This is a fragment of a letter that Edwards sent to the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán:

“I hope you’re well, mate. I just wanted to write you a message personally to thank you for everything you have done for me throughout being WBC world champion. You hold a big place in my heart.







WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

“I’m so grateful for how happy you have made my mum more than anything especially giving her own belt.

“Me and my team have decided due to how much I struggled with the weight last time out it actually scared me about how much I was putting my health on the line. I can’t risk causing damage to myself as health is the single most important thing in life.

“I‘m gutted because I value being WBC world champion and so proud to be able to be in history as WBC flyweight world champion! The best belt in boxing by far.

“I want to continue to represent the WBC and really really want to push on through the super flyweight rankings. I want the super flyweight title!

“But I wanted to let you know first before anyone else that I will be vacating the title to move up and challenge at the new weight. Thanks so much for everything.” – Charlie Edwards