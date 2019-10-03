WBC #1 rated Avni Yildirim ‘A Sample’ flagged in Clean Boxing Program

World Boxing News

Avni Yildirim has been flagged under the rules of the World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program for an adverse finding in one of his drug tests.

The former world title challenger, who lost controversially to Anthony Dirrell in February, was kept in the mandatory position due to the nature of the defeat.

Yildirim was well ahead on one scorecard when Dirrell suffered a cut. The bout then went to the judges after ten rounds.

Dirrell got the decision on two of the cards, which was deemed a potentially wrong decision.

The American has since lost his belt to David Benavidez. Yildirim was set to be pushed forward as the new title holder’s mandatory.

This may not be the case as the WBC probe the results of the test.

Releasing a statement on the matter, the WBC said the following:

On September 26, 2019, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) reported to the World Boxing Council (“WBC”).

“They said an “A” sample collected from the Turkish fighter on September 13, 2019 in Big Bear, California from a random collection under the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“WBC CBP”), gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of DHCMT/ methylclostebol (the “Finding”).

In light of the Finding, and as part of the WBC’s Results Management duties, the WBC has undertaken an investigation of the facts that resulted in the finding including, but not limited to the: (1) circumstances surrounding the finding; and (2) history and properties of the substance(s) revealed by the Finding.







ANALYSIS

In addition, Avni Yildirim and his team voluntarily agreed to hold an immediate evaluation meeting with an expert scientist approved by the WBC. In order to conduct an in-depth analysis of the situation at hand.

The WBC considers those steps necessary to achieve a conclusion of the matter consistent with the WBC Rules and Regulations. Also with the WBC CBP Protocol.

The WBC will make an announcement in the near future about the results of its investigation and evaluation. Also about the disposition of this matter.

Due to the compliance, Yildirim may face a lesser punishment if found guilty. This has been the case a few times previously.

Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez and Dillian Whyte are just three of the cases where the WBC has been willing to work with the fighter.

Provided Yildirm does likewise, a six-month penalty could be worst-case scenario.