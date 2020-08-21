Further details emerge on WBC Canelo Alvarez order, Avni Yidirim wants it!

Further details are emerging after the World Boxing Council ordered Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim for the vacant super-middleweight title.

Earlier this week, the WBC stated: “The Board of Governors has voted 36 – 1 to order Canelo Alvarez, the multi-division world champion who holds the WBC Franchise designation, to fight against the WBC’s mandatory contender of the division Avni Yildirim. This will be for the Vacant WBC Supermiddlewieght championship.

“More details will be available in days to come.”

Since then, the idea of the fight is under consideration by Canelo’s TV network at DAZN.

Yildirim, for his part, is fully interested.

His promoter and trainer Ahmet Oner said: “Avni Yildirim was very happy when he received the confirmation that he is ordered to fight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for the vacant WBC World Super-middleweight Championship.”

Avni enthused: “I am a boxer, and boxers always want to fight the best. I want to thank the WBC and my promoter Ahmet Öner for his support. And for giving me this opportunity.

“I hope that I can live up to expectations. I know what I am capable of. Also, I know Canelo from sparring sessions.

“The whole world knows that he is an outstanding fighter. One of the best pound-for-pound at the moment.

“His resume speaks for itself. We all know it. I don’t want to talk too much about him and his qualities. After all, he’s a human being just like me.

“All I can say is that I will prepare in the best possible way to give him a great fight. And then we’ll see what happens.”

CANELO ALVAREZ vs AVNI YILDIRIM

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman says Yildirim is a worthy number one contender for the WBC super-middleweight crown.

The fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, for the now vacant championship, is valid, worthy, and enticing.

He made these comments in an Online media meeting. The situation has come about because now-former David Benavidez failed to make the weight limit for his fight at the weekend.

Benavidez won, but due to the weight issues that came as a surprise, he is no longer champion.







Mauricio said he`s received an apology from Benavidez. He was not able to shift stubborn pounds.

David was in the Bubble for a week in Las Vegas., He cited the lack of normal training opportunities including a sauna, which he normally uses in order to comply.

Although still young, he`s very tall for the division and will need to consult a nutritionist. Now the option is there for him to move up to light heavyweight.

He added that in this time of the pandemic, that this is a lesson for other fighters to heed. That making weight is a more difficult and long term consideration…”A learning curve.”

Mauricio also said that in spite of some media doubts about Yildirim, he`s an excellent fighter. Avni has been a mandatory number, one contender, for eighteen months.

Only doubts or objections have just occurred today.