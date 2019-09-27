Joseph Parker aims to become two-time world champ, starting with ‘WAR’

World Boxing News

Joseph Parker is under no illusions of the unpredictability Derek Chisora will bring when the pair fight it out on October 26 in London.

Parker returns to Britain following fight with Hughie Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte after back-to-back stoppages of Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai.

The ex-WBO heavyweight champion is looking forward to adding ‘WAR’ Chisora’s name to his list of victories.

“Chisora will come with experience and he will come with pressure,” said Parker.

“He’s coming off two good wins, so he’ll be full of confidence and out to make a statement.

“As always, I back myself against any fighter on this planet. I’m expecting an exciting war on October 26.”

On heading to the UK once again, Parker added: “I’ve always had a lot of love and support from my UK fans and I can’t wait for my return.

“A win here takes me another step towards targeting the other top names in the division and becoming a two-time World Champion.”

TOP CARD

Elsewhere on an unmissable night of action, three-weight World Champion Ricky Burns (43-7-1, 16 KOs) tackles former IBF Lightweight ruler Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) in an intriguing match-up at 135lbs. Whilst Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie (13-1, 10 KOs) steps up again as he challenges undefeated European Cruiserweight Champion Yves Ngabu (20-0, 14 KOs).

The headliner is a massive super-lightweight battle between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

Taylor and Prograis are both looking forward to scrapping over the Muhammad Ali Trophy to claim the latest World Boxing Super Series.

“I’m massively excited,” said Taylor. “I want to prove that I’m the best in the division by taking on the best fighters.

“Now it’s finally over the line I can concentrate on getting to work in the gym and going full steam ahead again.”







Prograis said: “I’m very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well, I can’t see anything other than a Josh Taylor win on October 26.

“It will be a huge buzz to fight for the Muhammad Ali trophy in front of a huge crowd at The O2. I believe that I am the best fighter in the division and now it’s time to prove it.”

Chisora vs Parker / Prograis vs Taylor are both live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.