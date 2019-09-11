EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum reveals ‘truth’ on Frank Warren relationship, talks Warrington v Conlan

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Bob Arum was as laid back as ever when discussing his recent trip to London for the Vasyl Lomachenko v Luke Campbell fight.

Arum worked alongside Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport as the Hall of Fame promoter continues to prove he can work with all companies out there.

One man Arum enjoys a close working relationship with is Frank Warren. Although as the 87-year-old explained, he enjoys the social part of their bond to making fights.

Speaking about his time in England’s capital, Arum praised the city for it’s passion for the sport.

“It was spectacular, it was great. We had my wife with me, and a friend and we enjoyed it tremendously,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I mean, there’s no city like London in the world. It’s a great great city. There are great restaurants and the ambiance is terrific.

“I enjoyed the event at the O2 and the weigh-in. Also the press conference preceding the event. There are no better fans in boxing any place in the world than the UK.”

Whilst in the UK, Arum met up with Warren for a chat. The American lifted the lid on their ongoing partnership, which includes co-promoting heavyweight star Tyson Fury.

“The truth is, I much more enjoy going out with Frank and having a drink than necessarily working with him,” said Arum.

“I mean when I went to London, I met him at 1 pm for a meal, lunch at George’s Club in Mayfair. One of Frank’s friends came over and we’re there drinking wine until six in the evening, so we had a great time!

“Frank is really great to be with, a terrific guy. I have a good time doing business with him but it’s a lot better just social life.”

WARRINGTON v CONLAN

One fight set to be made between Bob and Frank is a featherweight clash between Josh Warrington and Shakur Stevenson.

Warrington, the reigning IBF champion, is handled by Warren. Stevenson plies his trade with Top Rank and Arum.

The WBO recently ordered Stevenson to fight Joet Gonzalez for their vacant belt. Both Warren and Arum have previously mentioned a possible unification.

Effectively ruling out the fight, Arum said he’s more interested in Irish star Mick Conlan challenging the Leeds man.

“Yes, there’ll be an interesting fight taking place in October when another rising star in Shakur Stevenson will be fighting for the vacant WBO featherweight championship against Joet Gonzalez.

“That’s a terrific, terrific fight and we hope to do it I think the 26th October in Reno.







“That’s a real possibility (Warrington and Stevenson could fight) but Mick Conlon, another one of my fighters who was in London for the Lomachenko fight, told me that next year he’s looking forward to fighting Warrington.”

Concluding by replying to whether Warren is open to Warrington v Conlan, Arum said: “That’s correct.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).