EXCLUSIVE: George Kambosos Jr. reacts to Vasyl Lomachenko talk, eyes Aussie Stadium clash

Undefeated lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr. has welcomed a potential battle with pound for pound number one Vasyl Lomachenko.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum exclusively revealed to WBN his thoughts on pitting the two together, for a fight which could happen in 2019.

Lomachenko recently defeated Luke Campbell in London and Arum is looking to extend the Ukrainian’s World Tour.

This is where Greek-Australian Kambosos Jr. comes in for what could be a massive clash at a stadium down under.

Outlining his thoughts, Arum exclusively told World Boxing News: “I wanna get Lomachenko a fight this year. I know there’s a lot of places outside the United States.

“That’s my hope is that we’ll get an appropriate place and will be able to take him outside the United States once again.

“He’s a worldwide star and that means he’s got to fight in places other than just the United States in the same way Muhammad Ali did. (He) fought all over the world.

“That’s my goal and then some time next year in the first few months to match him for the fourth title with the Commey-Lopez winner.

On an opponent, Arum continued: “We’ll look around for the best fight weight. There’s an Australian kid (George) Kambosos Jr. (Manny Pacquiao sparring partner) who’s very, very good. Our matchmakers will come up with somebody appropriate.

“With Lomachenko, you look to get the hardest possible opponent out there.”

If This Opportunity Presents Itself, You Know What I Say…Molon Labe "Come And Get It" ⚔️ Spartan Warrior vs The Matrix Infront Of A Packed Out Stadium In Sydney Or Melbourne 🏆🇬🇷🇦🇺 @VasylLomachenko @loudibella @BobArum @peterkahn @DiBellaEnt @trboxing @PhilDJay @ausboxing https://t.co/l9H1b69SZx — George Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) September 8, 2019

WBN reached out to George and manager Peter Kahn, both of whom are massively interested in taking on the planet’s best fighter.

“Lomachenko is the current number one pound for pound fighter in the world. There’s no doubt about it. But I have seen more and more holes open up throughout his last couple outings,” Kambosos Jr. exclusively told World Boxing News.

“To beat Lomachenko it’s going to take a hungry, relentless, explosive warrior and you have that right here in myself.

“The fight has action all over it. It’s The Matrix vs The Spartan Warrior and what better place to fight than in a stadium in Australia in front of 80,000 fans.

“Bob Arum told me he loves the fight and so do I. I welcome it with open arms and once it’s all said and done I’ll have all the belts around my waist.”







ARUM

Kahn revealed further details of the chat with Arum on the encounter.

“Bob had an opportunity to meet George in June. We had lunch the day of Commey vs. Beltran. George’s promoter Lou DiBella had arranged the meeting as many options were discussed.

“George also spent some time with Teofimo Lopez as the two young contenders talked about what could be in the future.”

Lopez faces Richard Commey on December 14, as also confirmed by Arum in his chat with WBN.

Should the Loma bout fail to materialize, Kambosos Jr. is likely to participate on that card too.

“At this point in time, George is on the December 14 show, so we will see what happens in the future,” concluded Kahn.

