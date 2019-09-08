Floyd Mayweather comeback foe revealed Sept 18, no Manny Pacquiao 2

World Boxing News

@FloydMayweather

Floyd Mayweather will announce a return to action this September after a rematch with Manny Pacquiao failed to materialize.

The American ring legend had previously stated that several exhibitions were lined up for 2019, although a forthcoming confirmation is the first this year.

Mayweather will participate in another big-money event, following on from a similar showcase on New Year’s Eve.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mayweather will fight in the region, possibly in early 2020.

“The press conference (on September 18 in China) will announce that Mayweather will hold a boxing match in China next year,” The South China Morning Post explained through a spokesperson for the match-up. “We have already got the Hainan Government’s temporary approval for this event.

“But everything needs to be confirmed with Floyd as well. The details are not 100 percent confirmed yet. We are in the process of negotiating details with Mayweather’s management.

“This match aims to enhance the friendship between two powerful nations through boxing. Gaining popularity for Hainan in the role of an international tourism island.

“Also achieving Mission Hills’ vision of bringing world-class sports events to Haikou.”

Fans had hoped Mayweather would face old adversary Pacquiao on the back of the Filipino scoring a superb triumph over Keith Thurman.

WBN was in attendance at the MGM Grand on July 20 as the ‘Pacman’ dropped and defeated Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao reconfirmed himself as the number one welterweight on the planet. But the win may not have been a good thing in regards to Mayweather.

Performing so well could have been the catalyst for Mayweather deciding on a China exhibition, rather than a money-spinning Pay-Per-View rematch.







