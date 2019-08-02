Canelo v Golovkin III saga takes farcical twist as Oscar De La Hoya rages

Phil Jay

📸 Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez’s potential trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin has taken an unexpected and farcical twist.

Following prolonged talks to reach a deal for May 2020, whilst securing an opponent for the Mexican’s next bout in the fall, Canelo and DAZN reached an impasse.

DAZN wanted a credible foe for October, whilst nailing down an agreement from Canelo that he would face ‘GGG’ for a third time on Cinco De Mayo of next year.

After talks with Sergey Kovalev at 175lbs broke down, Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya then opened discussions with Sergey Derevyanchenko at the request of the IBF.

Derevyanchenko was approved by DAZN, but only if Golovkin was on the table. It’s been reported Canelo declined to commit. Derevyanchenko was then vetoed.

De La Hoya is now livid at the International Boxing Federation’s decision to strip Canelo Alvarez of his middleweight title for failing to agree his mandatory.

Releasing a statement, De La Hoya said he will take strong action against the IBF.

“We are extremely disappointed at the IBF for forcing the world’s best fighter to relinquish his world title. We’ve been in serious negotiations with Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s promoter.

“We offered his team an unprecedented amount of money for a fighter of his limited stature and limited popularity. But the truth is that I’m now certain they never had any intention of making a deal.

“Instead, they wanted to force us to relinquish Canelo’s belt. This is an insult to boxing. More importantly, an insult to the boxing fans of the world.

“This decision validates already existing concerns about the credibility of the IBF championship.

“Canelo inherited a mandatory challenger by defeating Daniel Jacobs, the man who beat Derevyanchenko. So to strip him of his title without giving him enough time to make the best fight possible is truly what is wrong with boxing.

“I plan to aggressively consider all legal actions possible,” he added.







CANELO v GGG III

Canelo distancing himself from Golovkin will not go down well at DAZN. Supremo John Skipper wanted Canelo v GGG III as part of a mega-bucks deal to bring the pound for pound king to his stable.

Golovkin isn’t getting any younger. And unless the deal is done for soon, fans interest in the third instalment is certain to wane.

In a further kick to Canelo’s balls, the IBF is set to approve Golovkin v Derekyanchenko for their vacant title. Canelo had previously told Golovkin to get a strap in order for them to meet again.

What Canelo really meant was Golovkin should face Demetrius Andrade for the WBO version. Therefore, winning back his old IBF title may not have the same appeal after recent events.

All in all, the whole saga is turning into a mess. Canelo now debating whether to initiate a deal with Andrade himself and go for yet another world championship.