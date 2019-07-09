IBF begin the demise of Canelo’s middleweight reign, move up inevitable

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

WBN has been handed a statement by the International Boxing Federation requiring Canelo Alvarez to make a defense of his middleweight strap next against the number one contender.

Number one Sergey Derevyanchenko and his team have asked the IBF to intervene as Alvarez considers his next move.

As WBN reported a few weeks ago, Canelo is ready to move up in weight permanently. He is highly likely to give up all his belts.

In what could prove to be the final push to 168, the IBF want a purse bid held later this month.

“The IBF has ordered a purse bid for the mandatory defense of the Middleweight title between Champion Saul Alvarez and #1 ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” read the information released on Tuesday. “Alvarez was ordered to negotiate with Derevyanchenko on May 15, 2019.

“The IBF has received a written certification from Alex Dombroff, Esq. on behalf of Sergiy Derevyanchenko. They are indicating that they were no longer willing to participate in negotiations. They requested an immediate purse bid pursuant to IBF Rule 10A.

“The purse bid for this bout will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12 Noon.”

Canelo has a shortlist drawn up of potential opponents for September 14 or later. It doesn’t include Derevyanchenko.

This means an official move up to pursue targets at super-middleweight and above is on the cards in the coming days.

Sergey Kovalev, Jaime Munguia, Callum Smith, Anthony Dirrell and Gilberto Ramirez are in the frame.

BELTS

Derevyanchenko could conceivably be pitched in with Gennadiy Golovkin, who is next up in the rankings at number three.

Should ‘GGG’ turn down an order, Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta will be called up.

The WBC version was handed over to Jermall Charlo by Canelo last week. The WBA belt is the last in Canelo’s possession.

As Rob Brant is already the unrecognized ‘regular’ title holder, the winner of his rematch against Ryota Murata should then gain full status.

Despite Canelo dropping all three belts in the near future, ex-opponent Golovkin is not set to benefit.

The big-punching Kazakh had been hoping to land a trilogy fight. He may have to wait until May 2020. The veteran will also have to move up to 168 himself.

IBF RANKINGS – MIDDLEWEIGHT

1. Sergiy Derevyanchenko – Ukraine

2. NOT RATED

3. Gennady Golovkin – Kazakhstan

4. Kamil Szeremeta – Poland

5. Daniel Jacobs – United States

6. Patrick Wojcicki – Germany

7. Esquiva Falcao – Brazil

8. Jack Culcay – Ecuador

9. Steven Butler – Canada

10. Patrice Volny – Canada

11. Meiirim Nursultanov – Kazakhstan

12. Denis Radovan – Germany

13. Luke Keeler – Ireland

14. Jason Quigley – Ireland

15. Alantez Fox – United States







IBF RANKINGS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

1. NOT RATED

2. NOT RATED

3. Vincent Feigenbutz – Germany

4. Peter Quillin – United States

5. Caleb Truax – United States

6. Fedor Chudinov – Russian Federation

7. Jose Uzcategui – Venezuela

8. Chris Eubank Jr – England

9. Zach Parker – England

10. Stefan Hartel – Germany

11. Evgeny Shvedenko – Russian Federation

12. Jurgen Brahmer – Germany

13. Leon Bauer – Germany

14. Zac Dunn – Australia

15. Erik Bazinyan – Canada