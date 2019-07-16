Jean Pascal: I’ll show rookie Marcus Browne who is boss

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Jean Pascal is bidding to extend his career at the top with what would be considered an upset victory over Marcus Browne on August 3rd.

The 36 year-old comes into the fight against undefeated Browne having lost to Dmitry Bivol in his most recent attempt to win a world championship.

In his latest victory, Pascal gave those who like betting on MMA fighters a rare cross-codes match-up. The Haitian-Canadian defeated Steve Bosse via eighth-round TKO.

With six defeats on his record, Pascal knows he can ill-afford another reverse or he could be facing the end of his career.

Predicting a barnstorming battle, Pascal remains in confident mood he can get the job done at Barclays Center in New York.

“This is going to be a great fight. Marcus is a tremendous fighter who’s going to train very well. We both know we’ll be at our best. I’ve been there and one that before. I’m up for any challenge,” said Pascal.

“Marcus is the rookie and I’m the veteran. I’m going to show him who’s the boss.

“This show is very special for me because you will see the two best Haitian boxers on earth in Andre Berto and myself. I hope the big Haitian community in New York shows up to see us.

“I’m one of the best in the world. I always train hard. I’m always ready for a challenge. I know it’s not going to be easy. I don’t take any easy fight at any point in my career.”







TECHNICAL

On what kind of fight he’s expecting, Pascal concluded: “I love the sport. I love to display all of my talent. It’s going to be technical fight and a chess match on fight night.

“I’m very happy to be here. I want to thank everyone who made this dream come true for me to fight at Barclays Center.

“This is a tremendous place to fight and many champions have fought here. I’m going to be part of history.”

Pascal v Browne forms part of a solid card in Brooklyn. Top of the bill is Adam Kownacki v Chris Arreola.

The pair of heavyweights are pushing hard for a shot at WBC heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder. The winner will be in the frame to meet ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in 2020.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.