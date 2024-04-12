Exclusive: Jean Pascal plans return, sends message to detractors

Jean Pascal is planning to return to the ring in the coming months, the former two-time world champion tells World Boxing News.

Following a turbulent few years where he fought just twice – winning one and losing one, the 41-year-old is not ready to hang up his gloves. A shock defeat to Michael Eifert leaves Pascal undeterred in his quest to claim another world title.

A positive drug test storm that erupted in 2021 saw Pascal serve out a ban before returning with victory against Fanglong Meng. Pascal always denied his innocence and changed his team following the whole debacle.

“I am shocked and embarrassed. I would never voluntarily take illegal substances,” Pascal said. “I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so. I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing, and I’ve passed countless tests during my 13 years at the highest level of boxing. I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it.

“My strength and conditioning coach was fired,” he added. “I realize that no matter what I say, this is a stain on my name, and I’m determined to wash it out. If that means I have to come out of pocket for the most advanced 365 days of random VADA testing available to boxers, then that’s what I’ll do.”

With renewed vigor, Pascal focuses on the future and outlines his blueprint for 2024 by revealing he’s awaiting a fight date.

Jean Pascal talks exclusively to World Boxing News

“Yes, I plan to return this year. I’m currently promoted by DiBella Entertainment and waiting for them to deliver about as soon as possible,” Pascal exclusively told World Boxing News. “I’m taking it one day at a time, one fight at a time. I’m still 5-2 in my last seven fights against some good fighters. “

Asked how he reflects on that period of his career when he was the subject of severe abuse, Pascal “It’s something that hurt me more than anybody. That camp would’ve been different if I could go back in time. It doesn’t matter what I saw. People see me as guilty because of the result.”

Speaking directly to those who were behind the berating and calling for a life ban, Pascal didn’t hold back.

“What about Canelo, Fury, and Whyte [and their failed tests]? So yeah, f*** you. I lost my title and millions of dollars. Do you want me not to make any money ever again? Yeah, f*** you sounds about right!”

Big fight options

Pascal has two options for his next outing. He can remain at light-heavyweight or move up to cruiserweight as Gilberto Ramirez recently did. ‘Zurdo’ claimed the WBA cruiserweight belt and could be a realistic target for Pascal if he can score a victory at 200 pounds.

Asked about both divisions, Pascal concluded: “At light-heavyweight, there’s Beterbiev, Bivol, and then everybody else. I think when they fight, Beterbiev wins.

“Ramirez? Of course. I’m undefeated against southpaws, and that wouldn’t change against Zurdo.”

Another fighter who also competed at 200 pounds and is about to challenge for the WBC title at bridgerweight is Badou Jack. Pascal defeated Jack in 2019 and would undoubtedly be interested in a rematch if a weight agreement was forthcoming.

The options are there for Jean Pascal once he gets back in the win column.

