Jean Pascal agrees to VADA drug testing for Josh Buatsi fight

Jean Pascal will avoid further controversy over his career after agreeing to strict drug testing for his clash with Josh Buatsi.

After Lou DiBella outbid Eddie Hearn for the rights to stage the IBF stipulated fight, talk immediately switched to Pascal’s past PED fails.

As World Boxing News revealed at the time, Pascal had not entered a program in July, as previously stated. He is, however, now enrolled.

Jean Pascal VADA enrollement

“Mr. Pascal has not re-enrolled in VADA. I believe he intends to enroll,” VADA’s Margaret Goodman told World Boxing News.

Asked if Pascal had signed up to the program, he claimed in his statement – Goodman added: “He is not at this time.

That statement came on the back of Pascal flagging for four separate banned substances. He broke the record set by Jarrell Miller for his clash with Anthony Joshua.

Promoter DiBella responded to a fan stating Pascal signing up for testing wouldn’t be a problem.

“It is not. Jean agreed yesterday to VADA testing before anyone indicated it was a requirement,” said DiBella.

“He understands why it is needed and wants to show his commitment to a clean sport for this fight and in the future.”

Where will Buatsi vs Pascal be held?

Regarding the event itself, DiBella immediately passed the fight onto Frank Warren for a UK showdown later this year.

“Delighted Lou DiBella has won the purse bid for Pascal v Buatsi. We will work with Lou to stage this great fight in the UK. Details to follow.

“PS – I hope you enjoyed the case of Furocity, Lou,” said Warren in a clear dig to rival Hearn.

Buatsi was recently pictured at Frank Warren’s latest show alongside his light-heavyweight rival Anthony Yarde.

Sorry

Regarding Pascal, he still has much to prove after his failings. He has since made a triumphant return to action, though.

The Haitian-Canadian defeated Fanlong Meng in May to set up the opportunity against Olympic medalist Buatsi.

As for his misdemeanors, Pascal was apologetic once the dust had settled despite calls for a lifetime ban.

“I am so embarrassed by this situation. I let down my supporters, my family, and my team. I’m really sorry.

“I know people won’t believe what I have to say. This is okay because I understand that all that matters are my next actions and not all I might say.

“At the end of the day, I am responsible for everything I consume. I take the blame for everything that happened. It will never happen again.”

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.